Note: This article contains plot points for The Last Jedi.

Building off the Star Wars legacy, 2015's The Force Awakens provided us with three new exciting characters to follow throughout the new trilogy. One of them was stormtrooper FN-2187, better known as Finn, played by #JohnBoyega. The last time we saw him, he was recovering from a life-threatening injury courtesy of Kylo Ren.

That cliffhanger left us with a lot of questions about his future, questions that will be answered in this year's #TheLastJedi. To hold us over until the release date comes, we have some interesting new info about the character.

Boyega sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly during Star Wars Celebration in Philadelphia. There, he revealed quite a bit about Finn's journey in the upcoming #StarWars adventure:

Where Is Finn At The Beginning Of 'The Last Jedi'?

Boyega revealed Finn's confrontation with #KyloRen has earned him quite a bit of praise from the Resistance, as the soldiers are now gossiping about his battle and subsequent survival:

"The funny thing is, between 'VII' and 'VIII', Finn’s now a big deal! [...] Imagine that – you get taken down by Kylo Ren. Think about what the gossip’s going to be like in the Resistance. 'Oh, that's the guy that got slashed down by Kylo?'"

Yep, a pretty scary encounter [Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm]

Of course, Finn––coming from the #FirstOrder, where freedom's not an option–– is enjoying every minute of his newfound fame. In fact, our Resistance fighter in training will be detailing his many adventures to eager soldiers.

"'How you doing, guys? How you doing? Yeah, I was there. Then the Falcon picked me up… Oh yeah, I knew Han Solo by the way. We were pretty close.' All that kind of stuff. They have a fan moment when they see him."

Sadly, all that praise and attention doesn't mean Finn is doing okay.

Finn's Lengthy And Painful Recovery Process

Kylo Ren's injury left him in a bad place in his life. Boyega detailed the character's recovery process. Remember that white suit we see him in during The Last Jedi trailer? That's helping him recover. But don't be fooled, Finn's recovery process will be lengthy and painful.

“He has a lot of issues. He got slashed with a saber, and that took him down real hard, so he’s in a coma. That suit, that whole thing helps him to recover [...] There’s some additional few things that need to be done to make him mobile. He’s definitely in a place where he needs some help.”

Fortunately, being the resilient soldier he is, he'll jump right back into the fight after his recovery.

"It’s a grounding injury. It’s going to take him some time to get back on the ball. But when he does… oh, he does.”

As you can tell from his comments, injury by lightsaber is not an easy thing to come back from. But to give you a better idea of what he'll go through, the actor detailed the terrifying effects of a lightsaber injury.

“Once it’s in, it continues to burn the skin and the cells. It’s not a piece of flame that whacks your body. It’s not something that works like a stab wound. It’s really brutal."

Finn's New Mission After His Recovery

Boyega also offered information on what Finn would be doing in the film following his recovery. After he's back on his feet, he'll be thrust into a pivotal mission for the Resistance alongside Kelly Marie Tran's Rose.

"It’s Finn and Rose, they’re on a massive adventure. It’s a big mission they need to complete. The Resistance is under immense pressure, and it’s time for them to get a bit of help. That’s where Finn and Rose come in, and they’re thrust into a crazy adventure.”

The two characters going on a mission isn't a surprise. We've known for quite a while that they'd be infiltrating the First Order to obtain information for Princess Leia. What is a surprise is that––by how Boyega phrased his comments––it looks like Finn will jump straight into conflict after his recovery. As we know by now, Finn will never be fully recovered, so him in that condition going up against an entire First Order army will surely give their story some dramatic tension.

That's all the new information we got on Finn. It's very interesting to compare The Last Jedi to #TheForceAwakens in terms of secrecy levels. We knew almost nothing going into the latter, but that's changed for Episode VIII. Even with only one trailer at our disposal, we already know a lot about the characters' personal journeys, motivations, even the vehicles they'll use. With quite a few months left until The Last Jedi arrives, it's exciting to get these details already.

The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, 2017.

What did you think about John Boyega's new information on Finn? Where would you like to see him go in The Last Jedi? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: Entertainment Weekly)