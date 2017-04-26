You might hate getting photobombed, but what if the photobomber in question was one of your favorite Star Wars actors? This is the exact situation a select group of #StarWars fans found themselves in at the 2017 Star Wars Celebration, and they certainly weren't complaining.

John Boyega (Finn) must have had some time to kill during the event, because he was more than happy to surprise these dedicated cosplayers. While they did their best "dark side" poses, Boyega was stealthily working his way into the shot— and their reactions are totally priceless.

"Oh my gosh! It's Crazy!"

[Credit: Star Wars/Omaze]

No, that wasn't the fan's reaction— those were actually Boyega's exact words. I mean, he's not wrong!

Rendering Rey Speechless

[Credit: Star Wars/Omaze]

This cosplayer was literally shaking, but who can blame her?

This Guy Can't Believe His Eyes

[Credit: Star Wars/Omaze]

No, it's not a dream— it's your dream come true, buddy!

For Once, Finn Surprises Poe

[Credit: Star Wars/Omaze]

Even BB-8 looked a little startled. And by the way: yes, that's the original BB-8 from #TheForceAwakens!

Photobombing For A Cause

[Credit: Star Wars/Omaze]

What's even more awesome than Boyega's hilarious antics is the fact that the whole stunt was created to promote an amazing charity. As was announced quite recently, Star Wars has teamed up with Omaze to promote their Force For Change campaign. Fans can win an array of insane prizes, including an invitation to #TheLastJedi premiere, a trip to Skywalker Ranch, and even a part in the #HanSolo movie.

Proceeds will be going to UNICEF and Starlight Children’s Foundation, with the campaign raising millions of dollars for worthy causes in the past. Supporting a great cause and potentially winning some great Star Wars prizes? Um, yes please!

This isn't the first time Omaze have run this kind of campaign around big Star Wars events. Harrison Ford also surprised fans for a previous campaign, jumping in on a Skype call to promote the competition:

[Credit: Star Wars/Omaze]

Mark Hamill even donned a Stormtrooper costume and roamed Hollywood Boulevard incognito:

[Credit: Star Wars/Omaze]

Needless to say, the next time you're at an official Star Wars event, watch out for those photo opportunities— and make sure Mark Hamill isn't hiding inside the nearest stormtrooper outfit!

