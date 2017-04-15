(WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Series 10 Episode 1 of Doctor Who. Please read at your own risk!)

It's official! Doctor Who Series 10 has finally begun on BBC One, introducing quirky Pearl Mackie playing the character Bill Potts. Episode 1 proved to be a strong series opener compared to previous series openers.

However, everyone is now talking about the epic "Coming Soon" trailer that followed "The Pilot." Lots more action-packed scenes were revealed, including the Mondasian Cybermen, regeneration and, of course, the long-awaited return of John Simm as the Master!

After 7 Years, He's Back!

'Doctor Who' [Credit: BBC One]

A smile that isn't reassuring. Right at the end of the trailer a blink and you'll miss it moment teased the return of the previous Master, played by Simm. The quick clip showed him rapidly turning his head, revealing not only his face, but a dangerously worrying grin.

John Simm last appeared as the Master in David Tennant's final story The End of Time Part 1 & 2, which aired on Christmas Day 2009, and New Year's Day 2010. Ever since then, John Simm as the Master hasn't been seen — until now.

News broke a few weeks back that John Simm would be reprising his role as the Master "thanks to time travel." However, it still remains unclear on how Simm actually makes his return. So, when does John Simm actually return to #DoctorWho?

Keep Your Eye On Missy

It has been confirmed by the #BBC that Simm will be appearing onscreen alongside the current incarnation of the Master, Missy (played by Michelle Gomez). However, she doesn't appear in Aeries 10 until Episode 6, "Extremis," which is reportedly a tale of a rather ancient book called The Veritas. This book causes all of its readers to commit suicide.

Michelle Gomez is also confirmed to make an appearance in the Series 10 finale, featuring the Mondasian Cybermen, and is described as a bloodbath.

Final Thoughts

Without doubt, Series 10 is going to be one heck of a ride with some unbelievable adventures. What a way for #PeterCapaldi to depart the show! While we're still recovering from recent events in Doctor Who, take a look at the trailer for Episode 2 below:

What are you hoping to see from John Simm's return as the Master on Doctor Who?