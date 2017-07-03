Have mercy! Uncle Jesse himself John Stamos has stepped into the Drake & Josh feud, and unsurprisingly, he's backing his good buddy Josh Peck. Recently, Drake Bell publicly cut ties with his former co-star Josh Peck after Bell didn't receive an invite to Peck's wedding. While the ongoing feud seemed to be strictly between Peck and Bell, John Stamos decided to join the party in the best way possible.

Although their friendship seems random, John Stamos and Josh Peck have been thick as thieves since they starred as father and son on the short-lived TV show, Grandfathered. The two have been hanging out a lot recently, and unlike Drake Bell, Stamos happily attended Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien’s wedding on June 17.

In a sassy Instagram post, #JohnStamos shared a picture of himself and his buddy Josh Peck having a ridiculous amount of fun palling around. At first glance, this picture just looks like two friends enjoying some quality time; however, the caption throws some serious shade at #DrakeBell:

“I got invited to the wedding and I didn't even want to go. #Honeymoon”

The Instagram post is obviously pointed at Drake Bell, and some people found it very disrespectful. While it may seem harsh, Stamos is known for his wry sense of humor, and let’s face it, the post is rather funny. The post seems to be in response to Bell’s deleted tweet that was aimed at Josh Peck which read: "True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha".

The feud between Drake Bell and Josh Peck is disheartening, but we don’t really know the whole story. A source close to Josh Peck told Us Weekly that Peck and Bell hadn't been close for years:

"Josh told everyone that he and Drake hadn’t spoken in three years. They would tweet each other back on social media a couple times a year, but never actually spoke. “When Drake didn’t get invited to Josh’s wedding, he started tweeting all of those dramatic memes. Josh was really hurt. They aren’t close anymore and Josh had a very small wedding.”

It’s easy to understand why Josh Peck would be upset by Bell’s tweets, and the situation should have been handled in private. In his own way, Stamos is merely sticking up for his friend and poking fun at the person who caused the drama.

While it might not have been John Stamos’s place to post what he did regarding Drake’s tweets, it’s hard to fault Uncle Jesse. Maybe when this is all said and done, Bell and Peck can come together and hug it out like they would in a half-hour sitcom, while Jesse and The Rippers’ power ballad 'Forever' plays in the background.

(Source: US Weekly)