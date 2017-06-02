THR reported that John Wick 1 and 2 writer Derek Kolstad will return for a third installment. He'll rejoin director Chad Stahelski and producer of the first two films Basil Iwanyk. There was no reason for fans not to expect a third installment of the series that rejuvenated #KeanuReeves's career. The first two movies more than quadrupled their budget, turning in a $250M profit. With so much success, and the core team intact, there are a two things we need to see from future installments.

The Legend Of The Boogyman

The first film, co-directed by David Leitch and Chad Stahelski, introduced us to a peaceful, mourning, retired hitman whose wife succumbed to her terminal illness. John Wick sought revenge after his car was stolen and his puppy— a gift from his recently deceased wife — was stolen. We quickly learn of his reputation after former boss Viggo Tarasov is fearful after learning that his son, Isoef, was responsible for pushing Wick over the edge.

After putting on a display of what can only be describe as poetic, bloody badassery, we never really anything about the former hitman — other than he had to complete an impossible task in order to earn his retirement. Even with John Wick 2, Stahelski and company didn't delve much into his days before retirement.

A Look Back — John Wick The Prequel?

Despite John Wick: Chapter 2's cliffhanger, there are still some unanswered questions about Wick that we need to answered. Like, how did he kill those three guys in a bar with a fu**ing pencil? We got a glimpse of how he could have done it in John Wick 2, but it's just not the same as the story that made him so famous.

How did he end up with Viggo Tarasov (played Michael Nyqvist)? Viggo was terrified of Wick, despite being the one who, to some degree, controlled Wick's faith. After all, Viggo not only hired Wick, but gave him a way out with the "impossible task," leading to the creation of Viggo's empire. The reason he wanted to get out was as good as any — he wanted a chance to be with the love of his life, Helen.

After completing the impossible task with a little bit of help, Wick was out the game. He was free to marry his true love and live in peace. However, the question we have yet to get an answer to was: Did Helen (Bridget Moynahan) know about #JohnWick's life? She had to have some questions — did Wick's luxurious lifestyle not raise some questions? Then again, maybe the less she knew the better. After all, the world she lived in was full of people like him.

Speaking of, John was beyond popular in the world of assassins. Still, the vast world had so much more to be explored.

A Deeper Look Into The World Of Assassins

The original film gave us our first glimpse of the underground world. We got to see the Continental Hotel, a safe haven for the world's greatest assassins. The New York hotel is run by one of the titans of the underworld of assassins, Winston (Ian McShane), who, by all accounts, favors John Wick. When Viggo put out a bounty on Wick, we saw him hunted by two assassins — Ms. Perkins (Adrianne Palicki) and Marcus (Will Dafoe), the latter once a friend of Wick's — but that was just the tip of the iceberg.

John Wick 2 gave fans an even deeper look inside the assassin-filled world after Wick's past reared its ugly head. We learned that Winston's Continental wasn't the only assassin hotel around. While in Russia paying his debt, Wick resided in Julius's Continental Hotel, where the same set of rules apply. When yet another bounty gets placed on Wick, we see how infinite this world is. It seemed like at every turn there was an assassin.

Things got even more interesting when Winston's true power came into fruition. Even with all that was explored, there's still so much left, like who else besides Julius and Winston own a Continental? How did they become the titans? How many assassins exist? Should I be worried?

With John Wick 3 on a fast track to start filming sometime this year we'll have to wait and see if any of our questions will be answered. Until then, John Wick: Chapter 2 is available on Digital HD from Amazon Video and iTunes and is set for DVD release June 23, 2017.

