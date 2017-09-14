John Wick arrived in 2014 and to our surprise, it became a monster hit. It earned $88 million worldwide on a $29 million budget, and scored an impressive 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Those numbers gave the formerly retired hitman a sequel. Wick's second adventure also became a hit, bagging $171 million on a slightly higher $40 million budget, with a snazzy 90% RT score to go along with it. Nowadays, John Wick isn't just an action film, it's a powerhouse franchise with a third chapter and even a spinoff on the way.

There's been a thick veil of mystery surrounding Chapter 3. We know it's coming, but #KeanuReeves and people close to the project have chosen to play coy about it. But good news have come our way, because the film finally has a release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Wick: Chapter 3 will open on –– drumroll please –– May 17, 2019.

[Credit: Summit Entertainment]

This is a big move for the franchise. The past two installments were released in October and February, but the saga is now moving to the summer movie season. Is this the right move? Well, there's definitely the possibility of it struggling. The film will have some strong competition thanks to Avengers 4, which opens two weeks before. If previous Marvel outings are any indication, the film will continue to dominate the box office for weeks after its release.

Looking at things in a more positive light, though, one could argue that #JohnWick has found a specific and loyal audience. The franchise has much smaller monetary goals when compared to other franchise tentpoles, meaning that its target audience won't necessarily clash with the people going to see Earth's Mightiest Heroes on the big screen once again. Either way, it looks like the studio seems quite confident in the Boogeyman achieving success.

What Can We Expect From Johnny's Third Adventure?

Details on the story have been kept largely under wraps, but we do have some ideas of where our favorite hitman will go. This past May, Chad Stahelski revealed during an interview with Collider that Chapter Three won't necessarily be bigger, but will concentrate on delving deeper into the mythology established by its two predecessors:

"We want, not so much to go bigger on the third one, but to show you more of the intricacies of the world... I feel like there are all these different subtleties that I skipped over in Number Two, that I'd like to go back to on [chapter three] and show you the inner workings of different parts of New York [...] What are those little details in everyday life? Hopefully –– we make people look at garbage collectors and cleaner vans and homeless people a little differently now."

#JohnWick2 closed with Wick being hunted down for killing a man in the Continental (come on, John, it's fictional assassin rule 101: You never kill your rival while inside the Continental). So that's a good opportunity to delve deeper into what exactly the assassin world is all about. Aside from that mythology expansion, we'll also get to know more about John and his mysterious background.

[Credit: Summit Entertainment]

The director went on to reveal that, while the character's whole story won't be revealed, enough pieces will be given to audiences for us to retrace his steps and figure out more about him:

"It's about John revealing it. It's not about you finding a hidden book or a secret map about who John Wick is. Anyone watching can start piecing it together. You know he's had some serious training. Was it military? Ehh — he kind of looks military. Where's he from? Well — he speaks all these languages. We're giving you the pieces and I think it's always good [...] We'll give you a couple more pieces and let you stitch it together."

Well, I don't know about you but these snippets make me think #JohnWickChapter3 will be just as awesome as its predecessors. The movie is still considerably far away, so while we wait for its arrival, you can get your John Wick fix with this clip from Chapter 2:

What do you think about John Wick: Chapter Three's brand new release date? Will it be able to succeed? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter]