Johnny Depp is well known for his colorful, larger than life personality, but new claims from his former managers suggest the star is even more eccentric than we thought, especially when obliging the post-humous wishes of an even bigger maverick.

New details of Depp's surreal spending have been thrust into the public eye thanks to statements released by the 53-year-old actor's former managers in response to Depp's accusations that the company defrauded him.

Along with more mundane details such as the expense of round the clock security and Depp's fondness for wine (a $30,000 a month fondness, no less), details of Johnny's explosive fulfillment of Fear and Loathing author Hunter S. Thompson's last wishes have also emerged.

Hunter S. Thompson shaves Johnny Depp's head for 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas'

Proving he is a true friend until quite literally the end, #JohnnyDepp honored Thompson's dying wish to have his ashes fired from a cannon, despite it reportedly costing him $3 million of his own money to do so.

When asked about his act of generosity at the time, Depp simply replied:

"All I’m doing is trying to make sure his last wish comes true. I just want to send my pal out the way he wants to go out."

Thompson, who became close to Depp while the star was filming Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, committed suicide in 2005 at 67 after expressing his desire to have his ashes fired from a cannon several times during his life.

The unique funeral ceremony was conducted 6 months after the controversial writer's death, taking place at his former home in hills of Aspen, Colorado. Funded almost entirely by Depp, the elaborate ceremony, dubbed "Hunterpalooza" featured a 150 foot structure in the shape of Thompson's fist-shaped Gonzo logo and 34 high-grade fireworks containing Hunter's ashes.

While most would say honoring a friend's last wishes is money well spent, Depp's former management would disagree. The company used the funeral as an example of how the actor's out of control spending has destroyed his finances:

"Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today. He has refused to live within his means, despite the best efforts of TMG and the repeated warnings about his financial condition from TMG and his other advisors.”

Ouch.

Do you think Depp was right to spend so much money honoring his friend's final wish?

(Source: The Guardian)