Hollywood star Johnny Depp has been surrounded by controversy in recent months, but the acclaimed actor isn't staying tight-lipped when it comes to politics. The actor, who recently appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, made controversial jokes about President Donald Trump during a Q&A.

The event took place at this year's Glastonbury Festival, the biggest event on the United Kingdom's musical calendar. Depp was making a guest appearance after a screening of his 2004 film, The Libertine, and certainly wasn't holding back his opinions on America's current president.

The topic of Trump's presidential tenure was first raised by the audience, at which point the event became a politically fueled affair. While answering one of the many questions throughout the Q&A, Depp acknowledged the controversy that was sure to follow his comments regarding Trump.

“It is just a question – I’m not insinuating anything. By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you are all a part of it. When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

This comment made no explicit reference to the current President, but was a response to a Trump-related question. He then went on jest that he is not, in fact, an actor himself.

“I want to qualify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been a while and maybe it is time."

Johnny Depp in 'Pirates of the Caribbean' (Credit: Disney)

In case there was any confusion regarding Depp's criticisms, the actor then articulated what he thinks Donald Trump should do next.

"I think he needs help and there are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go".

Though it'll likely take some time to see the full effects of these comments on social media, it seems highly likely that Depp will receive heavy criticism online. Trump has not spoken or tweeted about the comments himself, but a response has already been released by a White House spokesperson.

"President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it's sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead ... I hope that some of Mr. Depp's colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democrat elected official."

Depp Is Not The Only Celebrity Critical Of Trump

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

While he may be the most recent, Depp is by no means the first high-profile American to wade into the Trump debate. Most notably, comedian Kathy Griffin faced huge backlash for recently posing with a fake severed head of Trump for the purpose of a photoshoot. For many, this pushed the boundaries too far and Griffin received a huge backlash on social media.

In fact, Griffin was even criticized by Trump himself, who stated that:

“[Griffin] should be ashamed of herself”

Since then, the repercussions for Griffin have been catastrophic for her career. Griffin has lost her spot on CNN's New Year's Eve program, alongside a Route 66 Casino gig, two California shows and an endorsement deal. Griffin admitted that:

"I don’t think I will have a career after this".

The comedian even admitted to have received death threats in the aftermath of the incident. However, it seems unlikely that the controversy surrounding Depp's comments will be quite as volatile as the Kathy Griffin incident. Only time will tell whether or not President Trump will be commenting on the incident in his own words.

Johnny Depp can next be seen in Murder on the Orient Express.

Source: The Guardian