It appears that the past 12 months have been a continuous shit storm for Johnny Depp. After recently suffering a momentary lapse of judgement and controversially joking that he could be the one to kill President Donald Trump, the actor has been plunged into hot water once again.

While Depp has been trying to scramble his millions back together, his former business managers have spoken out regarding allegations that the Pirates of the Caribbean star physically abused his ex-wife Amber Heard, and quite frankly, what they have to say is another damning blow to his flailing reputation. According to legal documents filed by The Management Group (TMG), the actor had been "extremely volatile" and had sometimes "gotten physical" with Heard:

"[Joel Mandel, one of the managers,] was informed well after the fact through communications with various house staff and security that Depp had been extremely volatile and had sometimes 'gotten physical' with Heard. Mandel was also later informed that Depp had violently kicked Heard during an incident that took place in or around 2014"

Johnny Depp kids about shooting the President at a Disney movie event.He wasn't kidding when he abused Amber Heard his wife. pic.twitter.com/e39HNhTlka — Lynn McRae (@mcrae_lynn) June 23, 2017

Since the scandal erupted last year, #JohnnyDepp has repeatedly denied the abuse allegations as "salacious false stories, gossip" and "misinformation," labelling his ex-wife as a vindictive liar. However, sources over at TMG argue that he's stuffed full of shit and that he has repeatedly tried to cover his tracks.

In particular, the series of texts between Amber and her assistant Stephen Deuters — on the night Depp reportedly kicked her — came up and the management group is adamant that they are legitimate:

"TMG is informed and believes that Depp knew full well that the text messages were genuine, but pressured and berated his assistant to falsely challenge the texts publicly."

Let's see you weasel your way out of this one, Johnny.

What do you think about this new evidence against Depp?

(Source: People)