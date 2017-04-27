Though 2016 was a rough year to say the least for ol' Hollywood veteran Johnny Depp, it's safe to say that no matter how divisive opinions surrounding his general conduct are, there will always be a place for him in the hearts of diehard #PiratesOfTheCaribbean fans.

In what must be his 987,600th appearance as the drunken #Disney pirate, Captain Jack Sparrow, #JohnnyDepp rocked up to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride — which, fun fact, the franchise is based upon — and wooed fans with his swashbuckling antics. Take a peek for yourself:

Unsurprisingly, the crowd lost its shit, which you can hear in every single Instagram video — though they were all in boats passing Depp pretty quickly, so they didn't actually get chance to "meet" the actor properly. They did get a good ogle at his face though, which is basically the same thing.

Alongside the screaming videos, fans captioned their posts with comments like "MY LIFE IS COMPLETE OMG" and hashtag "bucketlist."

The fifth movie in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Dead Men Tell No Tales, hits theaters nationwide May 26, 2017. Check out the trailer below:

Do you think Capt. Jack Sparrow is the most Johnny Depp-like character of all Johnny Depp's characters?