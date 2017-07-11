This year marks the 20th anniversary of #FaceOff, one of the most memorable action movies to come out of the '90s. John Woo's Face/Off starred #JohnTravolta as an FBI agent and #NicCage as a master criminal who assume each other's identities. The end result was one of the most explosive, tongue-in-cheek action movies ever made.

But if things went as originally planned, Nicolas Cage would've gone head-to-head with another actor. Instead of John Travolta, the Ghost Rider actor may have fought #JohnnyDepp.

When Johnny Nearly Fought Cage

'Face/Off' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Face/Off, Ralph Jones of Shortlist conducted an in-depth retrospective to uncover some previously unknown facts about the movie. Among the interesting details about Face/Off was the movie's original futuristic setting, Paramount's attempt to include a sentient bomb and, of course, the original casting of Johnny Depp as FBI agent Sean Archer.

When Demolition Man director Marco Brambilla was still the studio's choice to helm Face/Off, the director wanted a younger cast. Screenwriter Michael Colleary originally didn't agree with this, but there was little he could do to stop Paramount Pictures from taking Brambilla's idea seriously by offering the movie to a rising star known as Johnny Depp.

Colleary: Around this time, Paramount were trying to turn 27-year-old Johnny Depp into a movie star. The studio said that they would only agree to including Nicolas Cage – who wanted to be in the film – if Depp could star opposite him.

'Edward Scissorhands' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

At the time, Depp was best known for starring in obscure but well-received movies like Edward Scissorhands, which capitalized on his quirky acting style. This alone justified his potential role in something as zany as Face/Off, but the actor ultimately gave up the opportunity for the strangest reason imaginable:

Colleary: After finally reading the script, however, Depp refused to take part. Having read the title he thought the film would be about hockey. He was disappointed when he discovered that it was not about hockey. He was out – and with him so was Brambilla.

Due to a severe lack of hockey pucks and goal keepers on ice, Depp decided to pass on the chance to star alongside Nicolas Cage and explosive doves. To add salt to the the wound, Depp has still never starred in a hockey-focused movie.

The Face/Off That Never Was

Alas, Face/Off starred Cage and Travolta as Castor Troy and Sean Archer respectively, but this was possibly all for the better. When it debuted, Face/Off earned upwards $245 million, joining the likes of Jurassic Park and Titanic as one of 1997's most lucrative movies.

The critical reception for Face/Off was also unanimously positive, currently sitting at an impressive 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Troy and Archer's rivalry has since been immortalized in pop culture, leading to countless memes that almost always utilize the characters' various facial expressions.

To this day, Face/Off remains one of the most revered action movies to date. It's an unbelievably off-the-wall adventure, and we wouldn't have it any other way. As Colleary put it:

Colleary: The reason that movie [Face/Off] got made is because it was so crazy.