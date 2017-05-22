Saturday Night Live has incorporated political satire into its sketches for over 40 years, and it has become a vital part of the show. SNL has poked fun at almost every political scandal, and they have never been afraid to push boundaries. Saturday Night Live Season 42 has been no exception, and its political sketches have propelled the show back into the public spotlight.

The SNL Season 42 finale pushed the boundaries yet again, when host #DwayneJohnson addressed rumors that he will be running for President of the United States in 2020. At first, it seemed like he was going to put the rumors to bed; however, he did the complete opposite, and announced that he would be "officially" running for President in 2020.

Dwayne Johnson And Tom Hanks Announce Their 2020 Presidential Run

Dwayne Johnson came out on stage after the cold open, and Alec Baldwin presented Johnson one of SNL’s prestigious 5-Timers club jackets. At the end of his monologue, Johnson addressed the rumors that he would be running for President:

"A lot of people have been telling me lately that I should run for President of the United States. And I gotta tell you, it's very flattering but tonight, I wanna put this for rest and just say once and for all — I'm in. Starting tonight, I am running for the President of the United States!"

Johnson then commented on who he's picked for his Presidential running mate, and to Alec Baldwin's surprise, it was Mr. Tom Hanks:

“I've gotta tell you, I've already chosen my running mate. He's also in the five-timers club. And like me, he is very well-liked. He's charming, universally adored by pretty much every human alive. Mr. Tom Hanks, ladies and gentlemen!"

After #TomHanks came out on stage and accepted Johnson's bid, Johnson began to speak on why he thought he wasn't the right choice to run for President, but he quickly changed his mind:

“I never would have considered running for president in the past, but now, I'm actually worried that I'm too qualified.”

Hanks and Johnson joked back and forth about how they would get 100 per cent of the vote for various reasons, but then Johnson said something that sounded extremely Presidential:

"When it comes to politics, we need more poise and less noise. Americans deserve strong, capable leaders, leaders who care about this country and care about its people."

Twitter Reacts To Johnson/Hanks 2020

When Dwayne Johnson announced his bid for Presidency on SNL, it was hard to tell if this was a joke are not. Sure, they made jokes going through it, but something about the whole rigamarole felt very real. Twitter exploded after the SNL finale aired, and joke or not, people are in love with the Johnson/Hanks 2020 ticket:

Where do I volunteer & donate for Johnson/Hanks 2020 #SNLFinale — Fabiola (@Miss_Fabi_hola) May 21, 2017

I'm voting for the Johnson/Hanks ticket even if they aren't running.



I WANT JOHNSON/HANKS! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 21, 2017

Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks have my vote in 2020. #SNLFinale — Catherine Dair (@catherinedair) May 21, 2017

Did... did @TheRock just declare his candidacy for 2020? With Tom Hanks as his running mate?



JOHNSON/HANKS 2020! — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) May 21, 2017

How great would a Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson/Tom Hanks White House be?



RETWEET SUPPORT FOR JOHNSON/HANKS 2020#SNLFinale #Johnson2020 #snl pic.twitter.com/4doES150eW — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) May 21, 2017

The support for the Johnson/Hanks Presidential run continues to flood in, and people really want it to happen. Sure, it was most likely a joke, but some people surely wished it wasn’t:

While @SNL was joking about a Dwayne Johnson/Tom Hanks ticket in 2020 they would actually win in a landslide. Lock of the century. — Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) May 21, 2017

#SNL42 played it up as a joke but I've been saying for months I'd absolutely vote for Dwayne Johnson 4 President in 2020 #JohnsonHanks2020 — Mike Andersen (@themikeandersen) May 22, 2017

While people are thrilled about the idea of Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks running for office, one Twitter user was more excited about the administration’s press secretary:

The press would have a ball with Press Secretary Wilson

#SNL Johnson Hanks 2020 pic.twitter.com/IDg8tuUDPq — Ryan Cramer (@visionofadonai) May 21, 2017

Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks were probably just having a bit of fun on SNL, but people are very supportive of their fictional run for President. We don’t know if Johnson would ever seriously run for President, but there are a lot of people that honestly want him to.

