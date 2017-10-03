Although best known for his misdeeds as the iconic Don Draper, Jon Hamm will be trading the dark suits and leather jackets for a pair of divine wings, playing Archangel Gabriel in Amazon’s six-part series Good Omens.

Pray That Hell Or Heaven Lets You In

Good Omens is British authors Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's collaborative fantasy novel, depicting the End of Times in 2018 — so perhaps get cracking with that bucket list of yours. Told from the perspectives of impetuous demon Crowley (David Tennant) and neurotic angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), the two unlikely friends actually rather enjoy their comfy lives on Earth, which is threatened by the impending Apocalypse.

They are amazing. This is them in the opening scenes, 11 years ago, in St James's Park. David and Michael, demon & angel. #GoodOmens pic.twitter.com/ceK4XYY881 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 18, 2017

Loathing to see humanity fall for purely selfish reasons, they seize the moral high ground to foil God's plan. Gabriel, as His messenger and leader of all angels, will no doubt have some choice words to say about that.

What Are The Odds The Gods Would Put Us All In One Spot?

So Jon Hamm is a fan of Good Omens, which makes this casting incredibly exciting and means that we can now call the dashing actor a 'nerd.' Win-win.

I read 'Good Omens' almost 20 years ago. I thought it was one of the funniest, coolest books I'd ever read. It was also, obviously, unfilmable. Two months ago Neil sent me the scripts, and I knew I had to be in it.

Fans of the book may be scratching their heads, however, because Gabriel didn't have a significant role to play in the original story. In the TV adaptation, the character has been expanded upon according to Pratchett and Gaiman's ideas for a potential sequel – twisting long-time fans' expectations but staying true to the source material. Speaking to Deadline Hollywood, Gaiman explained:

Once we had finished writing 'Good Omens,' back in the dawn of prehistory, Terry Pratchett and I started plotting a sequel. There would have been a lot of angels in the sequel. When 'Good Omens' was first published and was snapped up for the first time by Hollywood, Terry and I took joy in introducing our angels into the plot of a movie that was never made. So when, almost thirty years later, I started writing 'Good Omens' for TV, one thing I knew was that our angels would have to be in there.

The author even goes on to lavish praise on the inspired casting:

The leader of these angels is Gabriel. He is everything that Aziraphale isn't: he's tall, good-looking, charismatic and impeccably dressed. We were fortunate that Jon Hamm was available, given that he is already all of these things without even having to act.

A cocktail pianist is playing Bohemian Rhapsody. Crowley & Aziraphale are dining in Piccadilly. In the next scene they get bookshop drunk. pic.twitter.com/X73VqEH81A — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 20, 2017

"Unfilmable"? I guess there can be miracles when you believe. Good Omens is currently in production, and will release in 2019 onto Amazon Prime.

(Sources: Deadline Hollywood, The Mary Sue, TV Line, Variety)