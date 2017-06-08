We're now over a month away from the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones, and we've received just enough promo material to keep us happily theorizing away like so many maesters in the Citadel until July 16 arrives. The latest chunk of promo material to reach fans was a behind-the-scenes extended teaser all about the costumes of the upcoming season, featuring an interview with Emmy-winning costume designer Michele Clapton. But while Clapton is dropping knowledge about what it's like being the most sought after designer in the Seven Kingdoms, there are a few sneaky new shots of the cast filming on set that miiiiiiight just tell us a little bit more about the action we can expect to unfold in Season 7.

In the trailer, there is a shot at 0:30 seconds, where Tyrion is walking toward the edge of a cliff — presumably at Dragonstone, where he will be at Daenerys's side as Hand of the Queen. He's moving forward with determination, and the look on his face is one of confusion, like he might be looking for something. Then WHOOSH! Dany's three dragons fly up, their enormous bellies to the camera, too close and too fast to get a good look at them. In that quick second, they look as big as we've ever seen them and the expression on Tyrion's face is one of confusion, concern and pure awe.

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

While its entirely possible that he is just impressed to see the dragons, it seems kind of strange that he would look quite so bewildered to see the fire-breathing anomalies. After all, he was the one that decided to release them in the first place, back in Season 6. To our eyes, the beasts have grown considerably since then, but he's been sailing beneath their enormous wingspan for months (or at least however long it takes to get from Essos to Westeros). He shouldn't be so shocked to see that the dragons are the size of Boeing-747s. So what is it that's got him looking so perplexed?

YouTuber The Last Harpy might have figured out the reason, and it's a beautiful one. In the costume teaser, there is one shot of Kit Harington in costume as Jon Snow, standing at the edge of a very familiar looking cliff.

Will Jon Snow Ride A Dragon?

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

The Last Harpy suggests that the reason Tyrion looks so dumbfounded is that he's not just seeing the dragons, but he's actually witnessing Jon Snow's first flight as a dragon rider. This idea fits perfectly into the long-standing theory of the three-headed dragon, which is most often interpreted to mean that there will be one rider for each of the three mythical we know on Game of Thrones. Obviously, Daenerys is the first head of the dragon. She's bonded most deeply with Drogon, the largest dragon, named for her dearly departed Khal Drogo. The next-largest dragon, green Rhaegal, is named after Daenerys's brother whom she never met: Jon Snow's father, Rhaegar. If the new King in the North and secret Targaryen were to bond with either of the remaining two beasts, it would most likely be this one.

Of course, two men standing at the same cliff in separate shots isn't exactly dragonstone-cold proof that Tyrion is watching Jon Snow ride Rhaegal, but Jon Snow as the Second Head of the Dragon is already such a well-established theory, it feels like it's only a matter of time before we get that OH MY OLD GODS AND THE NEW moment. If it happened in a scene involving Jon and Tyrion at the edge of a cliff, vaguely reminiscent of the time they talked on the top of the Wall all the way back in Season 1, that would be a beautiful moment of storytelling. If not, well, we've waited this long. We can wait a little longer.

Game of Thrones will return with Season 7 on July 16 on HBO.

