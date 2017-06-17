Jonah Hill has come a long way since the days of Superbad and Knocked Up, and in recent years, he has become one of the finest actors working today. Hill entered the realm of serious dramatic acting with his Oscar Nominated performance in 2011’s Moneyball, and cemented his status with his second Oscar Nomination for the 2014 Martin Scorsese film, The Wolf of Wall Street.

Over the years, #JonahHill has had to make sacrifices for his roles, and in some cases, the actor his had to gain or lose a substantial amount of weight. For his role in War Dogs, Hill had to gain over 40 lbs., and afterwards, the actor wanted to shed all the excess weight and then some. Hill took his weight-loss goals seriously, and now he looks like a completely different person.

Jonah Hill's New Fit Physique

Nah man i refuse to believe that this is the same Jonah Hill from Superbad and Moneyball pic.twitter.com/pEMI6ec99t — Firas (@Aldo7heApache) June 17, 2017

The picture above is of Jonah Hill recently leaving the gym, and he looks incredible. Hill has lost weight for roles before, but this time he did it for himself, and he looks healthy and fit.

Hill’s transformation did not happen overnight, and we're seeing the results of a health and fitness regimen that he started almost a year ago. Hill took the necessary steps to lose weight, which included a change of diet, going to the gym regularly, and commitment to make these lifestyle changes permanent.

How Jonah Hill Achieved His Super-Fit Physique

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon late last year, Hill talked about his decision to lose weight after filming War Dogs. Luckily, Hill had the perfect source of guidance: his #22JumpStreet co-star and All-American beefcake #ChanningTatum.

"I gained weight for this movie War Dogs, and then I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum, and said, 'Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?”

Hill’s question was no doubt asked in earnest, but Tatum’s response seems like it was ripped straight from 22 Jump Street:

"Yes, you dumb motherfucker, of course you will, it's the simplest thing in the entire world.”

After talking to Tatum, Hill visited his nutritionist and began his weight-loss journey, but like many of his comedies, things got off on the wrong foot:

"I went to this nutritionist, and he's like, 'Write down what you eat every day and email me.' I wrote down like yogurt, salad, chicken-whatever. He didn't email back. He usually says, 'OK' or something. So I went through my sent messages, and it must have been “D-R”, because instead of sending it to my nutritionist, I sent it to Drake."

Although Jonah Hill’s weight-loss journey started out on a humorous note, he maintained his commitment to the plan, and he looks better than he ever has before. It’s great that Hill takes his health and wellness seriously, and after seeing the results, it proves that if you put in the time and effort, you can improve your quality of life – and look damn good while you’re doing it too!

