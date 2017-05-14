After Jordan Peele surprised us all with his spectacular movie, Get Out, focus has fallen on the director and what projects he's developing next. Peele likely has many options available to him now that his directorial debut has earned him respect in the filmmaking industry. With these various options sitting on the table, Peele has apparently decided to continue developing more social thrillers.

According to THR, Peele will develop a new social thriller for Universal Pictures. The deal didn't include any details beyond that the film would be written, directed and produced by Peele — similar to #GetOut. Though, this project will be quite a bit larger than Peele's directorial debut. Peele will reportedly have a budget closer to $25 million, in comparison to the $5 million he was given to produce Get Out.

Jordan Peele Hints At What His Next Film Will Be Like

Peele's deal with Universal also appears to give him creative control over his next film. While Peele hasn't revealed any specific details on his next film, he spoke briefly on Variety's Playback Podcast. Here's what Peele had to say:

"I wanna stay in the genre. While I was developing [Get Out] I was also simultaneously developing four other projects that I call social thrillers. Each one is meant to deal with a different human demon; a different monster that sort of lurks underneath the way that we interact with one another as human beings. So I hope to soon direct another one of these social thrillers—it’s not gonna be about race, it’ll be about something else, but it’s gonna be very cinematic and fun… To come up with the perfect monster for a horror movie we really need to look no further than the monster that is all of us. Not so much an individual psycho killer, but the humanity that gets lost between us.”

Peele talks about each of his four films dealing with a different "human demon." Peele isolated the repressed racism in his characters from Get Out by very subtly placing an emphasis on their inherent behavior when in the company of black people. So, Peele's intent to cover more "human demons" in his next film is likely to be presented in a similar fashion.

Peele Was Reportedly Approached By Warner Bros To Direct A Remake Of Akira

As for other projects Peele could be working on, we only know of one other movie he's been asked to be a part of. Peele was reportedly approached by Warner Brothers to direct a remake of Akira. Akira was an anime released in 1988, so this prospective remake would be similar to the recent release of Ghost In The Shell.

It's exciting to hear of Peele sticking to the social thriller type movie for his next project. Get Out was such a huge success that it would be smart for Peele to stick to doing what he's great at. He doesn't necessarily need to do the exact same thing with his next film, but if Peele brings the same unique vision he had going into Get Out, then it should be equally as successful (if not more).

