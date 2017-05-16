After the run-away success of this year's sleeper horror hit #GetOut, fans of Jordan Peele's social thriller needed to know what the director has planned for the future. In the wake his critically acclaimed directorial debut, countless rumors regarding his future projects have surfaced. However, Peele has now taken the time to confirmed and deny the many rumors himself - but be warned, fans hoping to see Peele take on Akira or DC's The Flash are surely going to be disappointed up the update.

For Peele, Originality Is The Priority.

After Get Out, Peele was approached by Warner Brothers regarding two potential blockbuster projects. The studio offered Peele the chance to direct either the live-action take on the classic anime Akira, or the opportunity to helm the upcoming DCEU solo entry for Barry Allen, The Flash.

Peele confessed that these offers were enticing and something he would love to tackle, but his artistic direction ultimately took him down another path. As he told Blumhouse.com:

“I think [I could do it] if the story justifies it... AKIRA is one of my favorite movies, and I think obviously the story justifies as big a budget as you can possibly dream of. But the real question for me is: Do I want to do pre-existing material, or do I want to do original content? At the end of the day, I want to do original stuff.”

Given how franchise movies are a dominating trend in Hollywood, Peele's decision to politely decline the chance to direct multi-million dollar tentpoles in favor of smaller, original work is admirable. Though his vision for these specific materials would have been interesting, Peele's choice to prioritize his original works (including four social thrillers he wrote alongside Get Out) is something to be grateful for.

Having declined the opportunity to direct The Flash and Akira, what will Peele be doing in the near future?

For Now, Peele Will Scare The Small Screen:

While Peele continues to develop his four potential scripts, he will also keep himself busy by making a brand new horror series for #HBO, the prestigious channel behind televised hits such as Game of Thrones and Westworld. To be more specific, Peele and his production company Monkey Paw Productions will team up with Bad Robot and Underground writer Misha Green to adapt #LovecraftCountry for HBO.

Lovecraft Country is an anthology of short horror stories centered on African-American protagonists who go on a road trip in '50s America, a.k.a the Jim Crow era. Centering on Atticus Black and his friends, the group will set out to look for Atticus' missing father while dealing with the horrors of racism and supernatural entities that resemble the creatures from the character's favorite horror stories.

Based on the summary, it's easy to see why Peele would be attracted to this source material. Lovecraft Country could provide the director yet another chance to explore the horrors of supernatural and real-word racism, while injecting even more new blood into the genre - just as he did with this year's Get Out.

For the longest time, horror movies often avoided racism and were told from predominantly white perspectives, denying the genre the chance to be both inclusive and socially relevant.

Peele turned the genre on its head this year with Get Out, making a horror flick that was racially charged, challenging, satirical, and even funny at times. The prospect of him bringing these directing chops to an episodic format is not only interesting, but exciting as well. Lovecraft Country is just about to enter pre-production, and already sounds like one of the most promising horror projects to look out for.

[Source: Collider]