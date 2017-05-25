Fox is on a mission to expand its X-Men franchise past the core team of world-defending mutants. Aside from the multiple #Deadpool sequels on the way, the studio is trying to achieve the franchise's expansion with Josh Boone's New Mutants. The film will deal with a group of teenagers coming to terms with their mutant abilities, and it's expected to hit theaters in April 2018.

To meet that release date, the wheels of the film have started turning. Earlier this month, Maisie Williams and Anna Taylor-Joy were officially cast as Wolfsbane and Magik, respectively. Now, Josh Boone has released a whole lot of info about his upcoming film courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. Those bits give us quite a few juicy details for the film.

'New Mutants' Is Not Your Typical Superhero Movie

Despite being a comic book movie, we shouldn't expect New Mutants to be the typical superhero tale. While Boone was not willing to share details about the plot, according to EW, one source revealed what the film would be about. The small description reveals the #NewMutants aren't out to be heroes, they're just trying to survive:

“Held in a secret facility against their will, five new mutants have to battle the dangers of their powers, as well as the sins of their past. They aren’t out to save the world — they’re just trying to save themselves.”

Unfortunately for the teenagers, their fight for survival will be accompanied by some good scares. During his interview, #JoshBoone revealed New Mutants would be, by all intents and purposes, a horror movie. What does that mean? No supervillains and no super suits:

“We are making a full-fledged horror movie set within the X-Men universe. There are no costumes. There are no supervillains. We’re trying to do something very, very different.”

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

That may be quite disappointing for fans, especially since the only #XMen film in which we've seen the characters wear proper comic book costumes was Deadpool. But with such a crowded live-action comic book market, that's a fresh and exciting direction. As to what pushed him to go that route, Boone took inspiration from a New Mutants run (headed by artist Bill Sienkiewicz) that began with issue #18 in 1974. The director called the run

“A darker and more surreal and impressionistic X-Men series than we’d ever seen before. It felt like Stephen King meets John Hughes.”

Fortunately for those excited to see #horror elements in the film, there's more than enough to pull from in the source material. We've known for quite some time that the Demon Bear storyline will be adapted for the film. The creature in the comics is the stuff of nightmares (it literally comes from Hell), and haunts team member Danielle Moonstar in some pretty disturbing nightmares. So if there were a superhero film to craft as a horror story, New Mutants is the way to go.

But hold on just a second, that's not all the New Mutants information we got today.

Possible 'New Mutants' Cast Members

That's right, as if the film being a straight-up horror movie wasn't enough, we also have a few casting rumors to get us more hyped. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that #RosarioDawson is in talks to star in the film as surgeon Dr. Cecilia Reyes, a mutant who is able to generate force fields to protect herself. Reyes is actually a character from the comics. In the source material, watching her father being gunned down encouraged Cecilia to become a doctor.

After discovering her mutant abilities, she contacted Professor Xavier. Xavier tried to persuade her to join his X-Men, but she rejected the offer. However, she lost her job when it was discovered she was a mutant, and so she joined Xavier's merry band of mutants.

Cecilia Reyes [Credit: Marvel Comics]

In the film, she'll be a mentor figure for the captive mutant teenagers. It's worth noting this will be the second time Dawson plays a medical professional in the superhero world following her role as nurse Claire Temple in the Marvel/Netflix universe.

Sadly, the outlet also stated that, according to their sources, neither James McAvoy nor Alexandra Shipp would be making an appearance in the film as #CharlesXavier and Storm, respectively.

Don't worry though, there will plenty more superheroes to take their spot. A new new team member could be on the way. EW revealed that sources close to the production stated #HenryZaga (13 Reasons Why) has been cast as the solar-power-absorbing Sunspot. Reportedly, an official announcement will be made soon. If you want to know who Sunspot is, say no more: I've got you covered.

That's all the new information we have about New Mutants. While it will depart from some of the fun comic book aspects like supervillains and costumes, it looks like a very promising addition to the ever-growing slate of live-action comic book adventures. If you're concerned about Josh Boone's ability to carry the story, don't be. According to the director himself, the film is in the safe hands with him as he's a fellow nerd who's loved the New Mutants property since he was a little boy:

“You can’t have a bigger nerd or fan making this [...] I’m not the 12-year-old who decided to write Stephen King a letter and loved Marvel Comics anymore, but I try to hold myself accountable to that kid [...] I look back and think: Would he think this would be cool? Would he proud of me? Did I fulfill the dream we had when we were kids?”

Admittedly, his opinion is a bit biased, but it's awesome to know he's using his inner 12-year-old fan to keep tabs on the project.

New Mutants hits theaters on April 13, 2017.

What do you think about all of these New Mutant details? Are you excited to see Rosario Dawson in the film? Let me know in the comments!

(Sources: EW, THR)