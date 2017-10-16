The New Mutants' first trailer has certainly wowed fans with its genuinely terrifying take on a comic book property. The film is being directed by The Fault in Our Stars director Josh Boone, and stars budding horror queen Anya Taylor-Joy, Game Of Thrones alum Maisie Williams, and Stranger Things' teen weirdo, Charlie Heaton, among others. The film is being billed as the first superhero horror movie, and the first trailer certainly gave us goosebumps. But for those not quite content with waiting for more teaser trailers before the film's release in April next year, Josh Boone has now released some storyboards online about the upcoming #Xmen film.

The first picture is seemingly ripped from the comics, and shows Danielle Moonstar's Mirage laying on the ground, with the arrows signifying a focus on the character's face.

We also see a young Illyana Rasputin holding a doll that looks an awful lot like the dragon Lockheed, who belongs to Kitty Pryde in the comics.

And finally we have Maisie Williams' Wolfsbane, looking scared as she faces the camera. It's nice that Boone added the scenes from the footage that were based on the story board as it's nice to get an insight of how a movie comes together.

There's a lot to be expected from Fox's upcoming #NewMutants. The film's fresh take on the superhero genre is bound to to win new #horror fans, along with superhero fans flocking in droves to see the film. What's even more interesting is that the cast for the film is largely comprised of teen actors, meaning that these characters can be taken in a lot of different directions before they resemble the costume-clad superheroes we're familiar with.

The trailer and these storyboards have proven just how inspired Josh Boone's take on these well known mutant characters is. Needless to say, we're excited to see how the film turns out and just how dark it's willing to go.

Are you excited to see The New Mutants? Comment below.