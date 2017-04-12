Josh Brolin is gearing up to play the Mad Titan in the upcoming Avengers #InfinityWar in May 2018. This movie will blow the minds of every Marvel fan as it promises to connect every single character together for a two-part epic event. On the Fox side of things, they are setting up the #XForce, but it looks like Brolin will be dipping his foot into that pool as well.

Josh Brolin Has Signed A Four-Picture Deal To Play Cable In Fox's Marvel Movies

After a dozen rumored castings, it looks like #JoshBrolin has come out on top to play the time-traveling mutant in the Fox-Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has signed a four-picture deal to play Cable in Deadpool 2. If this is true, Brolin beat out many prestigious actors such as David Harbour, Michael Shannon, Brad Pitt, Russel Crowe, and more.

This seems like the right time for Cable to be cast as Zazie Beetz, the breakout star from Atlanta, was just recently cast as the popular superheroine, Domino. With a four-movie deal, we can begin to speculate which movies the popular superhero will appear in, as Cable is anchoring #Deadpool2 as a leading role.

After that, nothing is confirmed but it is safe to assume that he will appear in the upcoming X-Force movie and possibly its sequel. Also, the third Deadpool movie is already on the way, so that could be Josh Brolin's fourth movie. As we know, if Fox decided they wanted to do more with Cable's character, they could extend his contract.

Finally, this will be very intriguing to see play out as Josh Brolin will be actively filming #AvengersInfinityWar and its untitled sequel for multiple more months, so there could definitely be a scheduling conflict there. We'll just have to see how everything turns out in the long run.

What do YOU guys think of Josh Brolin as Cable? Would you have preferred another one of the runner-ups instead? Tell me below!

[Source: THR]