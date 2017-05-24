In the lead-up to the release of yet another epic Marvel film, excited fans are eager for whatever behind-the-scenes information they can get their hands on. While many fans love to hear plot hints and see images from the set, others are far more fascinated by a different aspect of production: How the actors get into shape for their upcoming roles.

Superheroes are renowned for having exaggerated physiques that are often flaunted in skin-tight lycra, and getting a real-life human to look like a comic book character is no easy feat. It takes a hell of a lot of planning, willpower and hard work— especially if your character is a hulking mutant warrior like Cable.

For double-#Marvel star #JoshBrolin, his upcoming parts as both Thanos and Cable require him to be in ridiculous shape. While his reprisal of Thanos is a little more forgiving thanks to the wonders of CGI, he's going to need to put in the hard yards to look anything like #Cable.

Brolin is about five weeks into an intensive training regiment to get ready for Deadpool 2, but he's already made some pretty significant progress. Take a look at an older photo of Brolin below, compared to where he's at now:

[Credit: Kaitlyn Brolin Instagram/Josh Brolin Instagram]

Those are some serious gains! So what's the key to Brolin's buff new physique? Let's break down exactly what Brolin's been doing to get ready for his future #MCU roles:

Goodbye Carbs, Hello Cardio

Brolin's no stranger to an active lifestyle, being rather partial to the odd spot of surfing. But he's definitely stepped up his game lately. He's enlisted the help of personal trainer Justin David Lovato, and has referenced the XPT Life system as part of his new routine. So what does this entail?

Lovato's got Brolin hitting the gym pretty regularly, cycling through various machines and concentrating on heavy lifting. There looks to be a particular emphasis on his arms, too— which is hardly surprising to anyone who's familiar with Cable's biceps.

He's also been doing some equipment-free resistance training— check it out:

Brolin's been upping the cardio, too, interspersing jumping rope with some solid bouts of boxing to balance out his regiment. But of course, we all know you can't out-exercise a crappy diet— just ask Chris Pratt. Brolin posted the following insight to his diet to Instagram:

"Cable's coming, growing from the inside. Clean building from a past of donut travel to the present hard case that he is. No sugar. No bread. No pastas. The machine is being built. I'm pissed off."

From the sounds of it, Brolin had a bit of a weakness for refined carbs and sugary treats. He might be following a ketogenic diet, which emphasizes low sugar and carbs in favor of fats and protein. That would definitely explain how he's shredding fat and making those muscles pop. Hopefully Cable allows himself a cheat meal every now and again— Deadpool can't polish off those Chimichangas on his own!

What do you think of Josh Brolin's fitness routine?