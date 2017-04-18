After a year of nail-biting, head-scratching speculation, we know who will be playing Cable in Deadpool 2. Josh Brolin was recently announced as the actor who'll bring the time-traveling mutant to life in the Merc with a Mouth's sequel, and in other X-Men movies going forward.

Following the trend of visually-intricate X-Men characters, Cable will be a very make-up heavy guy. That's probably a given since he's a combination of flesh, metal, and a sweet glowing eye. With that intensive makeup process in mind, and seeing how Deadpool 2 is close to beginning production, the actor's transformation into the character has already begun.

Brolin posted this picture to Instagram, of himself during the making of his Cable prosthetics:

That scary claustrophobia-inducing blob on his head is the mold that costume designers and makeup artists use to create as a base on which to craft a character's appearance.

In the caption, the actor continued the good-natured teasing between he and Reynolds that Reynolds began when Brolin's casting was announced:

"You know, just meditating. 'Deadpool 2'. Claustrophobia rocks. Ryan Reynolds is my bitch."

Knowing that his transformation into the gun-toting badass has begun, fans might understandably be wondering...

How Might Josh Brolin Look As Cable?

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Fortunately, we have an idea. Dedicated fans online have taken the time to depict what the actor could look like as Cable, and the pieces promise a really cool look for the character. Take a look at some of the most remarkable pieces of fan art:

Spidermonkey23

Spidermonkey23 shared his incredible rendition of the character through Instagram.

Boss Logic

Another well-known fan artist, Boss Logic, gave us two pieces of Brolin as Deadpool's best friend:

Rob Liefeld

The excitement over Brolin as Cable even prompted Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld to offer his own take on what the actor will look like. He shared his creation through Instagram:

What do all these pieces tell us? Josh Brolin is an example of spot-on casting. The Deadpool costume design team had the difficult task of translating the Merc with a Mouth's comic book costume to a realistic live-action setting, and they pulled that off without stripping any of the aspects that made the suit awesome.

So I can't wait to see what they do with Cable.

Deadpool 2 currently has no release date, but we should expect it to be released some time next year.

Will we see Cable's bad-assery properly translated into live-action? Let me know what you think in the comments!