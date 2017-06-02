Josh Gad has been busy these past few months, teasing fans with his possible involvement as the iconic Batman villain, Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin. After being followed by Geoff Johns, the head of #DC Entertainment on Twitter, Gad proceeded to tweet pictures of the character.

More recently, he stated during an interview with MTV his tweets were his version of simply "putting things out there." Yet, as one would expect, fans have been going bananas trying to figure out whether or not they mean anything.

Well, it's time to stop wondering: The actor just dropped the most concrete piece of evidence for his casting. Gad took to Twitter to share a picture of himself in the DC offices, holding a Batman comic book featuring the Penguin on the cover, while standing next to #GeoffJohns:

Nothing to see here... pic.twitter.com/3wIc1Fj4Wr — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 2, 2017

In the caption, the actor teased fans even further by telling them there was:

"Nothing to see here..."

Hmm, Josh Gad holding a #Penguin-centric comic book cover inside DC offices, while standing next to one of DC's most important figures — I think it's pretty easy to see what's happening here. Now, that's definitely awesome, but before getting excited, it's imperative to ask:

Could This Be Just Another Armie Hammer Situation?

[Credit: DC Comics]

DC has Green Lantern Corps. slated for 2020 and at least one space cop is rumored to appear in the #DCEU prior to that. Despite that, however, we don't have a Green Lantern yet. Because of that, speculation ran wild when Armie Hammer was followed on Twitter by some of DC's heaviest hitters. Since then, the actor played a good-spirited teasing game with fans, letting our speculation-loving selves wonder whether he'd actually be playing Hal Jordan.

Unfortunately, after months of biting our nails and praying to the heavens for an announcement to come, Hammer came clean and revealed he was never in contention for the Green Lantern role.

That begs the question: Could Josh Gad be pulling an "Armie Hammer" on us? Simply put: Probably not. You see, Hammer was all about teasing with no base to support his claims. Gad is a different scenario. While he started very much like Hammer, his teases got more direct over time. Last month for example, he explained the reasoning behind the cryptic Penguin images:

"There’s nothing more we need to talk about. It’s all — we’ll see [...] It's all... putting it out in the ether."

Furthermore, as I already mentioned, holding a Penguin comic book is a very big sign. It's safe to say there's something bigger going on behind the scenes. So if Gad isn't actually messing with us...

If The Penguin Is About To Enter The DCEU, Where Could We Expect Him To Pop Up?

The most likely option would be #TheBatman, and if that's the case, it opens the question: What state is the project in? The film originally had Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke as the main antagonist. However it was recently rumored that Warner Bros. ordered a page-one rewrite on the script, a restructuring that made Deathstroke's starring role up for debate.

Just recently, even Manganiello said he was no longer sure about his involvement in the movie. Taking that uncertainty into consideration, it's not far-off to imagine #WarnerBros. could have decided to go in a different direction and therefore look for a new character to take the main villain spot, such as The Penguin.

With that said, there are four other slated films that, due to their Batman-centric mythology, could be strong candidates for #JoshGad's Penguin to appear in: Batgirl, Gotham City Sirens, Suicide Squad 2 and NIghtwing. Gotham City Sirens is rumored to feature Black Mask as the main villain, so I doubt that Penguin would be anything more than a side character if he were to appear in the film. That leaves us with Suicide Squad 2, Nightwing and Batgirl.

As for Nightwing and Batgirl, Oswald Cobblepot would work perfectly as an antagonist in either of them. He has a very compelling villainous relationship with both heroes on the printed page, and he could be a great foil for them. Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon often focus on street-level crimes (something Cobblepot is infamous for), so Penguin being pitted against them is a likely scenario.

Of course, keep in mind this is all speculation. As you can see, there are a lot options and too little information at our disposal to make a concrete guess, mainly the big question mark on Gad's involvement. However, while it's best to wait for more information, Josh Gad joining DCEU does look like a strong possibility.

Do you think Josh Gad is the DCEU's new Penguin? If so, where do you think he'll make his first appearance? Let me know in the comments!