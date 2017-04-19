Marvel may have got the head start (by almost a decade), but DC is catching up to the franchise titan with several movies under the #DCEU's belt and a ton more announced to be developed in the next few years. One such movie is Batgirl, a proposed film focusing on the young budding sleuth who follows in Batman's footsteps — and in news that delighted and distressed people in almost equal measure, Joss Whedon was tapped to direct. But before all the debates lit up the internet in a storm of flame wars, most people were just surprised Warner Bros. went to Joss Whedon considering his history with Marvel Studios.

Joss Whedon is nothing if not a prolific director — after Buffy The Vampire Slayer became a pop culture sensation, the director went on to showrun several popular TV shows before launching the #MCU into team-up movie tradition with 2012's The Avengers.

Whedon & Marvel: A Love/Hate Story

The movie was hugely successful, earning over a billion dollars at the box office and beginning what was possibly the MCU's golden age of solo movies. His second outing with Age of Ultron, however, was less successful critically (though it still earned over a billion), with many people critiquing the convoluted plot, weak villain, and tired quippy dialogue — and the less said of poor Black Widow's awkward romantic subplot the better.

Whedon blamed much of the problems on #Marvel, citing creative differences and complaining that he wasn't allowed the freedom he had on The Avengers. As has now become something of a tradition between Marvel Studios and their directors (several others left projects for similar reasons), it looked like the relationship between Whedon and Marvel was left rather uneasy.

And yet, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige revealed that Whedon spoke to him before monogramming his initials on the #Batgirl director's chair.

"He called a couple months ago, which he didn't have to do and was super cool of him and super nice of him. And we couldn't be more supportive. We want to see a Joss Whedon Batgirl film be awesome."

This is a really nice expression of support from one boss to a (possibly disgruntled) former employee, and although we all like to play DC v Marvel (Dawn Of Nerd Rage?), at least we know that Whedon's decision to switch sides has left no bad blood between him and Marvel.

So what does this mean for Joss Whedon's future? Will he ever return to lead the Avengers, or is his Marvel contract as dead and buried as Quicksilver? For the time being, it seems Whedon has set up semi-permanent residence in Gotham, and whatever the future may hold for the director we're also really excited to see whatever he has planned for Batgirl.

