There are some parts that sound just too good to be true to Hollywood actors, while the ever expanding #superhero genre offers some of the most lucrative roles out there. If Josh Brolin actually leaves any parts in supes films available, they can be a one-way ticket to stardom, sequels, and one hell of a paycheck. While the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Ben Affleck bring their macho personas to our screens, the likes of Gal Gadot, Scarlett Johansson, and Cate Blanchett are slowly showing that it isn't just a man's world.

Excitingly, #JossWhedon's upcoming #Batgirl film promises to take one of the best-known superheroines and give her her very own female-first film. Following in the footsteps of the upcoming Wonder Woman, Batgirl is sure to steal the limelight away from the boys of the #DCEU. However, with us still not knowing who will be leaping across the sky as #BarbaraGordon, the tension is mounting on Whedon to reveal the news.

Casting The Cowl

Sadly, for those expecting some huge reveal to cash in on all the hype that #Marvel is currently rolling in, there will still a bit of a wait before we find out who is going to blossom as Babs. While names like Emma Stone, Hayley Atwell, and Chloë Grace Moretz are all firm favorites for the part, is Whedon looking elsewhere for the talent?

Catching up with the Buffy the Vampire Slayer director on the red carpet of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Variety asked Whedon specifically who he may (or may not) have in mind for the role. He may actually have someone in mind, but Whedon played down the rumors with a typically cryptic response:

"I don't have my eye on anybody, I'm creating this character, I'm in a dialogue with her and then we will see who joins that later on."

What's In A Name?

When asked for a name, the 52-year-old seemed to suggest that we should look outside of the realm of red carpets and after parties for someone a little more understated:

"I doubt it'll be a name, I think it is somewhere you go and find Batgirl and then you cast her. I'm not against movie stars, they're great, but you need somebody that is going to be just right...A situation like this, the name carries a lot of weight so its not as critical."

Pushed further, Whedon joked "definitely Vin Diesel." Well, we have seen him pull off the voice of a living tree, so why not adding a feminine tone to play Batgirl? Anything is possible!

The news confirms/denies early reports that The 100's #LindseyMorgan is in talks for the role. Certainly she is an actress away from the A-list level of the other contenders and seemingly fits with Whedon's interest in a lesser-known name; however, with the director claiming he hasn't started looking yet, it could quash the rumor altogether.

Expect whoever eventually nabs the part of Batgirl to be a very lucky lady. With Whedon's unique take on superhero films thanks to the #MCU, Batgirl looks to be another shift away from the dark #ZackSnyder tone that #DC films are frequently labelled with. Even with the most macabre elements of Gordon's #comicbook history, expect Whedon to inject a bright streak of purple lycra to proceedings — just as long as he doesn't plan on resurrecting Alicia Silverstone as Barbara Wilson from Batman & Robin.

Check out Babs and Batman in action in The Killing Joke and don't forget our poll below!

(Source: Variety)

