DC have been very eager with the movie announcements lately, and the latest on the slate is Batgirl, a Joss Whedon directed movie adapted from the New 52 iteration of the classic superhero. Needless to say, we're all excited to learn who will be taking up Batgirl's cowl in the upcoming movie, but when asked about casting at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premiere, Whedon had a surprising response.

Speaking to several different media outlets, Whedon talked about where he is currently in the #Batgirl process — and right now, he's too busy finding Batgirl herself to find her actress. But when he does cast a woman in the role, it seems that she's likely to be a relative unknown rather than a big name star.

A Fresh Face For Batgirl

Unfortunately for those eager to hear who will play Babs, Whedon confirmed to USA Today that he has no-one in mind yet.

Batgirl in her New 52 comic. [Credit: DC]

But when Whedon does choose an actress, she can't just be anyone: Whedon also told USA Today that Batgirl's future actress needs to have the strength and dedication to leap into action at a moment's notice:

"What I'm looking for in a Batgirl is probably somebody new. Somebody who is willing to go the distance. It is going to be hard. I want somebody who's going to get in the trenches with me..."

Intriguingly, Whedon confessed that he's not married to Batgirl's comic book look — in his mind, if someone is right for the part then he'll cast her, regardless of whether she matches Barbara's classic appearance:

"I know what she looks like in the comic books. We'll deviate if the right person is different. We haven't even begun the conversation, but it's about the spirit she exudes, not exactly what she looks like."

Batgirl certainly is known for having a lot of spirit: The feisty young sleuth has been a fan fave since her introduction, and even back in the '60s she would frequently defy Batman's pleas that she stop fighting crime and focus on her studies. (In Babs' defense, Batman's "advice" was fueled by a whole lotta sexism.) In later years, Barbara Gordon proved to have staying power — even after she was crippled by the Joker, Babs continued to fight crime as the hacker extraordinaire Oracle, while other budding heroes took up the mantle of Batgirl.

Needless to say, although Batgirl has an instantly recognizable aesthetic in the comics, that's not essential for her big screen incarnation, and it's good to know that Whedon is dedicated to finding the right person for the job, regardless of what they look like — or how much star power they have, as he told Variety.

"I don’t have my eye on anybody. I feel like I’m creating this character, I’m in a dialogue with her and then we’ll see who joins that later on… I doubt it will be a name. This is somewhere where you go and find Batgirl and then you cast her. I'm not against movie stars, they're great, but you need somebody who's gonna be just right. And in cases like this the name [Batgirl] carries a lot of weight, so it's not as critical..."

Variant cover for 'Batgirl: Rebirth'. [Credit: DC]

It's refreshing to know that Batgirl's actress won't necessarily be someone who's in the public eye right now. There are plenty of talented people who haven't got their big break yet — and Babs could be that break for an aspiring young actress, which is very in line with the character's values of authenticity and integrity.

Whoever ends up playing the young detective superhero, at least we can rest assured that Joss Whedon really understands the character — and whoever he casts will be right for the role.

