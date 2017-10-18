As the Lucasverse powers up its lightsabers once more for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans of the sci-fi spectacle are breathing heavily into their Vader respirators in anticipation of Episode VIII. However, even with two action-packed trailers, the plot of the film is still more shadowy than Kylo Ren's true intentions. That being said, we could have news of a fan-favorite pairing that could rock that galaxy far, far away forever.

Whether it be Han and Chewie, C-3PO and R2-D2, or Yoda and Luke, there have been some memorable bromances across that #StarWars universe, however are two of the Rebellion's biggest names about to become more than just friends? Well, according to #JohnBoyega, it's a maybe baby!

It's Written In The Stars

Speaking to Metro, Boyega revealed that even he has had enough of the will-they-won't-they sexual tension between Finn and Poe Dameron, and that someone needs to do something about it:

“I think that Oscar is always looking at me with love in his eyes, and I guess that the fans saw it. And then they realized that either he needs to chill or come out.”

Heading back to 2015 with The Force Awakens, fans may remember that #OscarIsaac making goo-goo eyes at Boyega across the deserts of Jakku made the internet exploded into erotic fan-art, erotic-fiction, and basically anything that paired Finn and Poe. While there is nothing in canon (yet), #TheLastJedi could be the time to break the mold and cast off Jabba the Hutt's chains of oppression.

Although the various comic books, expanded universe, and newly established canon have same-sex and interspecies relationships, the live-action world of Star Wars has been a little slow on the uptake (40 years to be exact). The writing is already on the wall for a more LGBT Lucasverse thanks to that recent tease about Laura Dern's Admiral Holdo, and even Sith Lord Kathleen Kennedy has opened up to the possibility of painting the Falcon with a rainbow flag. While Kennedy originally said that Finn and Poe won't be coming out in The Last Jedi, she did reiterate to Spanish site E-Cartelera that Disney is listening to its fans, and that we have more say than we think:

“After 40 years of adventures people have a lot of information and a lot of theories about the paths these stories can take, and sometimes those theories that come up are new ideas for us to listen to, read, and pay attention to. It’s clear that the fans are as much masters of this franchise as we are.”

Looking back at the relationships of Padmé and Anakin and Han and Leia, everything has been your run of the mill "man woos girl while saving the world." Boyega is right that we need more progressive change, and the inclusion of a possible bisexual character like Holdo is only a small step. Why not mix it up a bit with Finn and Poe as the power couple of Episode VIII and beyond? I hear the Dagobah System is a lovely place for a Honeymoon this time of year.

