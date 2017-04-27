Harry Potter fans gained an even deeper insight into the wizarding world of #HarryPotter after 2016's #FantasticBeasts and Where To Find Them. Luckily, there's even more where that came from, with J.K. Rowling herself planning to pen the screenplays for not one, not two, but four follow-up films!

One of the biggest questions on the minds of Potterheads worldwide is, how will Fantastic Beasts manage to do justice to the one common thread between Newt's world and the world of Harry and his mates? That thread being, of course, the great Albus Dumbledore.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that #JudeLaw would have the honor of playing the greatest wizard who ever lived (#fact). For the first time since that revelation, Law has broken his silence on the big news and revealed his first plans for the character:

"My first port of call I hope is to meet J.K. Rowling and to talk exactly about that and who [Dumbledore] is and who she wants him to be and learn a little bit more about her vision of this great man as a young man."

The 44-year-old British actor has big shoes to fill, following Michael Gambon and the late Richard Harris, who brought the character to life in the Harry Potter films.

Left: Richard Harris; Right: Michael Gambon [Credit: WB]

While most fans know by now that Dumbledore is gay and had a relationship with Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), Rowling hasn't said much about whether or not that will be a focal point of his character development in #FantasticBeasts2. Rowling is still busy writing the script for the movie, which is expected to start filming this summer.

I'll know tomorrow morning, when I read the rewritten bits I did today https://t.co/Cu2ZUICv1X — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 26, 2017

If all goes according to plan, you'll be able to catch Jude Law, Johnny Depp and Eddie Redmayne in Fantastic Beasts 2, in theaters on November 18, 2018.