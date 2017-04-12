The #HarryPotter franchise lives again thanks to Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, a new saga comprised of five movies set in the universe years before the Boy who Lived entered the magic picture. The first film was a complete success, earning over $8000 million at the box office, which guaranteed a sequel that's coming next year.

Since the was film released, we've been wondering if this new corner of the universe would eventually tie into the Harry Potter timeline and if that was the case, how exactly it would happen. And one of the aspects that had our heads spinning the most on that subject was Albus Dumbledore.

We've known for quite a while that the legendary wizard would be part of the sequel, but we've wondered how he'd come into play later on and who would portray him. Luckily, we don't have to wonder about either of those things any longer.

[Credit: Warner Bros]

President and chief content officer of Warner Bros., Toby Emmerich, announced today that none other than #JudeLaw will be taking on the role previously brought to life by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon: Albus Dumbledore, albeit a younger version.

Fortunately - like I mentioned above - for every single fan out there hungry for details on the character, we have an idea in how he'll factor into #FantasticBeasts2. Entertainment Weekly revealed this piece of information on the character's backstory:

“Law will portray Dumbledore long before the iconic wizard became the Headmaster at Hogwarts, as he has been known in the Harry Potter books and movies. We meet him decades earlier, when Dumbledore is still serving as the wizarding school’s Transfiguration professor. He is also a contemporary of Gellert Grindelwald, the charismatic dark wizard who believes wizards are superior to Muggles and No-Majs.”

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

Prequel Dumbledore? Yes, please. The director of the sequel, #DavidYates, chimed in with the excitement of the casting, as he had nothing but great things to say about Law taking on the iconic role:

”Jude Law is a phenomenally talented actor whose work I have long admired, and I’m looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him. I know he will brilliantly capture all the unexpected facets of Albus Dumbledore as J.K. Rowling reveals this very different time in his life.”

See Also:

Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore is one of those rare casting choices that you can immediately picture in the role. He has the looks, the talent and most importantly, the believable presence to pose as one of the world's most powerful magicians.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2 is expected to begin filming this summer, and it stars Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp and now Jude Law. If you can't wait to see how Law does as Dumbledore, don't forget to check out the film once it hits theaters on November 16, 2018.

Poll How do you feel about Jude Law playing Dumbledore? I'm not sure. The role is so iconic, I'll wait for a trailer to decide

I love it. He's an amazing actor and he'll pull off the role

[Source: Variety, EW, Deadline]