If you're a fan of the films of the 1990s, then one of your favorites probably included Jumanji starring the late Robin Williams. Just within a year after his passing, Sony Pictures announced that it was bringing back the story of Alan Parrish, in Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. Recently, Jack Black confirmed that they will being paying tribute to the 1995's original star.

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle Will Pay Tribute To Robin Williams

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Black explains that the new film with take place inside the jungle where Alan Parrish (Williams) disappeared to all those years ago after his first round of Jumanji.

“We’re exploring this jungle and trying to conquer the game; it’s life or death. But while we’re there, we find clues left behind by [Williams’ character Alan Parrish]. He built up a full-blown jungle house, similar to a Swiss Family Robinson situation. It’s like he’s there helping us without actually being there.”

'Jumanji' [Credit: TriStar Pictures]

The original film (in case you've been living in a jungle yourself), told the story of a young Alan Parrish being taken into the depths of the board game, Jumanji, only to escape the treacherous jungle when kids, Peter and Judy (Kirsten Dunst) release him 26 years later. Black goes on to explain what he thinks is the best part of the new film:

“[In the original] you never got to see the inside world, but this one takes place primarily inside the jungle of Jumanji. That’s the coolest part of the film — we’re able to transport the audience to that secret and wondrous land, with the danger and the beauty."

'Jumanji' [Credit: TriStar Pictures]

In Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, producers brought the concept of Jumanji into the modern era. In this rendition, we get to witness four high school students discover Jumanji on a video game console before they are sucked in to the wilderness where they must survive the game in order to get back to the real world — a concept that viewers will remember from the original film.

The tribute to Robin Williams is sure to put the minds of Jumanji 2 naysayers at ease. The news of the film has previously been met with harsh criticism due to the announcement following close to William's death. There are also those who are hesitant to see such a classic family film made into a modern-day sequel. Fortunately, critics who saw the first Jumanji 2 footage offered positive feedback.

The film stars Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas and Dwyane Johnson. The Rock took to his Instagram account to share Jumanji 2 photos, and he was sure to clarify that this is not a sequel to the original, but a continuation of the original story.

"This new movie will NOT be a remake or reboot of the original. It will be a CONTINUATION of the awesome JUMANJI adventure 20 years later. As a producer on this movie and someone who loves the original, you have my word we'll honor the legend of "Alan Parrish" and properly introduce a whole new generation to the fun and crazy JUMANJI universe that so many of us loved and grew up on."

With William's character in the mix, I have high hopes that this film would be one to make him proud. Jumanji welcomes you to the jungle on December 22, 2017.

