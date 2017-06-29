What scared you most about the original Jumanji movie? Was it the idea of being zapped into smoke and sucked into a board game that you couldn't handle? Was it the fearsome lion slinking out of the dark, flitting its tail menacingly over the piano keys? Was it the mustachioed hunter, hellbent on obliterating Robin Williams, that got you all shook up? Whichever aspect gave you chills, it's safe to say that no other kids' movie was as demented or uniquely terrifying as #Jumanji. And that's why we all loved it.

Now, 22 years after the original movie, Sony Pictures is taking us back inside the game again — but this time, our protagonists are in for a very different ride. In this sequel, Jumanji is a video game, and there's a Dwayne Johnson avatar trapped inside it. The movie's called Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, and — as Guns N' Roses once sang — it's got fun and games.

If you've been patiently waiting in the jungle for someone to roll a five or eight (a.k.a. for the first feature-length trailer to drop), your moment has finally come — in all its jungle-raging, bicep-flexing, ab-flaunting glory. Check it out:

Intended as a sequel rather than a reboot, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle is a continuation of the story started by Robin Williams et al over 20 years ago. This time, four kids in detention are sucked into the video game, and take on the form of avatars within the Jumanji world — avatars portrayed by #DwayneJohnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan.

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle will role into theaters December 22, 2017.

Do you think Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle will do justice to Jumanji OG?