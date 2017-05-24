It's not quite as if someone had rolled a four or eight — we're still waiting for a detailed look at the upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle — but it's not far off; our first glimpse at the #Jumanji sequel is here, and it doesn't look worlds apart from its predecessor.

Snapped at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas — an event that allows studios to showcase their productions to vendors before they have official artwork or sometimes, even before the films have official titles — via #Jumanji 2">Collider. Take a peek for yourself:

The font, as you'll no doubt remember, is extremely similar to the 1995 OG movie starring Robin Williams, and while it might be missing flying furniture and stomping rhinos, do keep in mind that this isn't the poster you'll spy in theaters nationwide later this year.

'Jumanji' [Credit: TriStar Pictures]

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle flings the game into the 21st century, and this time, we're playing video games with high schoolers. According to Hollywood Reporter, who caught a glimpse of the film at Cinema Con earlier this year, the plot goes as follows:

The footage begins with four high schoolers in detention. Their teacher orders them to clean out the basement of the school, and they find an old video game console, which features the game Jumanji. You pick a character, and as the teens learn you are that person in the game ... which transports you to a jungle. One rather nerdy boy is surprised (and rather pleased) to see he's got the muscles of The Rock. The popular girl in school is horrified to learn she's got the body of Jack Black.

The sequel stars #DwayneJohnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan, and hits theaters December 22nd.

Are you ready to be welcomed to the jungle?