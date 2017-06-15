It was recently announced that Danny Elfman would be taking over scoring duties on the Justice League film. No stranger to genre films, Elfman cut his teeth working with Tim Burton on the classic #Batman in '89, and then went on to score Sony's Spider-Man as well as both Avengers films.

Unfortunately, when Danny Elfman came aboard, that meant the film had one composer too many. Junkie XL, who previously aided Hans Zimmer with Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and took over when Zimmer stepped away, opted to also to bow out gracefully.

As my mentor Hans Zimmer told me: you haven’t made it in Hollywood as a composer until you get replaced on a project. So I guess I finally graduated this week. It pains me to leave the project, but a big thanks to Zack for asking me to be part of his vision, and I wish Danny, Joss and Warner Bros. all the best with 'Justice League.'

Don't worry about Junkie XL just yet. He is already on his next project, which will be the Tomb Raider reboot. No official reason has been given by the studio for bringing on Elfman as a composer, but significant reshoots are currently underway by Joss Whedon, who previously worked with Elfman on the Avengers movies.

Justice League opens November 17, 2017.

(Source: comicbook.com)