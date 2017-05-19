What is it they say? Time flies when you're running from Indominus Rex in six inch heels. Somehow it's approaching two years since Jurassic World rebooted one of Hollywood's most beloved franchises and spread brand new levels of stupid radiation through audiences across the world. I'm still laughing at the brutally casual way Claire's assistant got eaten by those cute water dinosaurs.

Anyway, #JurassicWorld2 is now only a year away, which is either excellent or terrifying news, and in a surefire sign that this will be the most inescapable movie of next summer, Universal have already started hyping it with a first teaser poster.

Who's that on the poster? I don't know, man, I'm not a paleontologist, but some have noted a similarity between the reptilian look of the beast and Jurassic World's Indominus Rex. Considering how Indominus had has ass handed to him on a plate by the Mosaurus at the end of the movie, though, it's more likely that this is, in fact, whichever hybrid/lab-engineered dinosaur Dr. Henry Wu has cooked up since.

B.D. Wong returns as Dr. Wu, while both Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt are back on board as Claire (this time sans heels) and Owen. A welcome returning face from the original trilogy is Dr. Ian Malcolm, played by the incomparable Jeff Goldblum, who describes this incarnation of his character as bringing "sauce and sass". I'm here for Sassosaurus Rex. Toby Jones and James Cromwell round out the cast.

Pack your impractically white outfit especially for the occasion and prepare for more prehistoric scares when Jurassic World 2 hits theaters in the US on June 22, 2018.

How can Jurassic World 2 advance the dino design to create something even scarier than Indominus?