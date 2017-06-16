For those who are sharpening their claws in anticipation for #JurassicWorld2, we have some good/bad news for you, depending on which way you look at it. Resurrecting itself and its scaly stars for a fifth installment of Universal's Jurassic franchise, #BryceDallasHoward, #ChrisPratt, and #BDWong are all back alongside a certain T-Rex and the megastar that is #JeffGoldblum.

Taking over the dinosaur theme park and the box office in 1993, #StevenSpielberg's first film continued into peaks and troughs with the next two sequels. However, they seemed to get the DNA code right, and a soft reboot with #ColinTrevorrow's #JurassicWorld was a dino-mite hit in 2015.

Now, as we practice our best raptor calls and head out into the wild once more, there are some concerns for the script of #JABayona's sequel. There looks to be some pretty major construction work going on on the film's script, which hopefully can save the second entry in the planned trilogy from an early extinction.

A Script 65 Million Years In The Making

Twitter user @theawkwardyeti shared a snap of Dallas Howard curling up with a good book and running through her JW2 script. Wow, she's learning her lines, we had better call the police. While I also wasn't phased by the picture, someone looked a little closer at the image and over on The JHN Files, they spotted what could be a potentially major detail. If you look at the last 1/3 of the pages, they are clearly a different color, which apparently points to a complete overhaul of the film's finale.

Acting takes a lot of Heart and a lot of Brain... thanks so much for this photo @BryceDHoward with your @JurassicWorld 2 script! pic.twitter.com/5nYfCvOQl3 — The Awkward Yeti (@theawkwardyeti) June 15, 2017

In 2015, Jurassic Cast conducted an interview with Jurassic World's director of photography John Schwartzman, where he interestingly revealed that there had been no changes to Trevorrow and Derek Conolly's script:

“Every time a scene gets rewritten… you get what’s called a Coloured Page… your first rewrite are yellow pages. Then there are blue pages… pink pages. Jurassic World is one colour… it is white… we shot Colin’s script and we didn’t change a thing…”

So, back to Bryce. We can clearly see a whole host of pages in canary yellow, suggesting the script has had a second draft of its (presumably) dramatic finale. At this point, it is important to point out that the coloring system of yellow, blue, and pink is just a suggestion from by the WGA, but it would be odd to change the system now.

Got this one about drafts and colors, makes it easy to understand! https://t.co/T8ry2ryFyd — Eric J. Vasquez (@ejv_101) June 15, 2017

The whole color coding has caused uproar on the twitterverse, with various people pointing to the fact that yellow actually indicates a third rewrite of a scene. Whether first, third, or fiftieth rewrite, it surely has to be taken as a good sign for any script — remember, there is always room for improvement.

Changing The Course Of History

For those still worrying, just remember that Marc Foster's World War Z had a huge turn of events with a completely different ending while it was shooting, and we still got a great film. Elsewhere, we have already seen Zack Snyder's Justice League head back to the drawing board for some major reshoots at this late stage. At least Bayona and co. seem to be preempting problems early and are tinkering under the hood of the sequel.

Even looking back over the Jurassic franchise, it is well documented that the original storyboards had a very different ending for Spielberg's original. Spielberg's first draft involved a helicopter chase and much more action for our stars and reptiles.

While it may be cause for concern that such a crucial part of the film is undergoing change, you have to cheer that it is happening now rather than later. Once you get into filming something as ginormous as a Jurassic ending, it is sure to big a big bucks affair and some major Universal dollar. Remember that The Lost World: Jurassic Park had that maligned San Diego scene, Jurassic Park III had the epic bird cage, and Jurassic World focused on running in heels before a three-way dino tussle.

Hopefully Jurassic World 2 will contain a new final third that involves a bare-chested Goldblum straddling a T-Rex, facing off against a bare-chested Pratt atop an Indominus Rex — we can but dream.

Check out the trailer for Jurassic World and don't forget our poll below!

Poll Are you bothered by 'Jurassic World' rewrites? Yes - it is a bad sign

No - it is clearly for the best

I think everyone is overreacting

(Source: Jurassic Cast/The JHN Files)