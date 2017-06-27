With eagerly anticipated films like Aquaman, Black Panther and The Predator all set for release next year, it's easy to see why 2018 is expected to be a big year for Hollywood. But undoubtedly, one of the most highly anticipated releases is the upcoming Jurassic World sequel.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be released on June 22, 2018 in the U.S. — and after last week's official unveiling of the film's title and title poster, we couldn't be more excited. But despite that, we have yet to see any actual footage from the film itself.

However, that could be set to change sooner than we thought as the first trailer may be unveiled in the very near future. During a recent live-stream conducted by Chronicle Collectibles, an official licensing partner for the Jurassic World franchise, it was revealed that the first one may debut at San Diego Comic-Con next month. The company's co-founder Paul Francis said:

"Universal is gonna start rolling out some trailers, I think the first trailer will be sometime around Comic-Con?"

As with all rumors, it's very important that we take this with a grain of salt, especially since we have yet to hear any official word from Universal on the trailer. Moreover, given that Fallen Kingdom is still currently being filmed, we have to wonder if they have enough footage to produce a worthwhile trailer yet.

As a big fan of the first film, the thought of a #JurassicWorld2 trailer does indeed excite me. But it looks like we'll have to wait until Comic Con to see if there is any truth to this rumor.

Are you excited for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom? Let us know in the comments below!