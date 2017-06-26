We finally have a detailed look at what Ben Affleck's new Batman suit will look like in the upcoming Justice League. The film will feature at least two Batsuits according to the trailer — his original from Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice as well as the new, sleeker design.

[Credit: Square Enix / Warner Bros. / DC Comics]

The #Batman figure stands at 10.5" tall, and will feature multiple points of articulation — including a plastic cape — and comes with several accessories: multiple hands, a batarang and grappling gun.

As part of their Play Arts Kai line, Square Enix will release the figure in Feb. 2018 with an SRP of $149.99 USD. #JusticeLeague hits theaters on November 17, 2017.

The official synopsis reads:

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

(Source: Comicbook.com)