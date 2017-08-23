Ever since Justice League began production, the rumor mill has been buzzing, with many claiming that Green Lantern will certainly make an appearance in the highly anticipated DC comics film.

Now, we may have just had confirmation of the Green Lantern's appearance thanks to a user who posted the Justice League soundtrack list to IMDb. Like Suicide Squad before, this soundtrack also seems to boast big-name artists, including: The White Stripes, Kendrick Lamar, Skrillex and Imagine Dragons. However, what got fans excited was the #JusticeLeague song performed by Imagine Dragons, called "Unite The Seven."

[Credit: @trastitius via Reddit]

As fans may know, "Unite The Seven" was a tagline DC used back when it began promotion for Justice League. At that time, it was common knowledge that Green Lantern would join #Superman, #Batman, #WonderWoman, #TheFlash, #Cyborg and #Aquaman as the seventh member of the league. In the comics, Green Lantern has been a member of the Justice League since it's inception. In fact, back in 2016 it was heavily implied that we wouldn't get to see Green Lantern until the next Justice League film or until Green Lantern Corps is released in 2020.

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Since then, the promo campaign has focused solely on five League members after Superman's "death" in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Although it's clear that Superman will appear in the Justice League film (a fact DC has neither tried to hide or reveal), #GreenLantern appearing would certainly be a great surprise for the legions of fans who are excited about seeing their favorite superheroes come together for the first time on the big screen.

It's worth mentioning that DC has been very secretive about roles in the past. Jason Momoa had to stay quiet about being cast as Aquaman for five years. This may be why DC changed the film's tagline from "Unite the Seven" to "Unite the League." Since the five confirmed members of the League (and Superman) have already been confirmed, the seventh member must be Hal Jordan a.k.a. Green Lantern.

There have been teases about Green Lantern appearing in #DC's mega project for months. In February, The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez seemed pretty certain that a Green Lantern could end up in Justice League. Additioanlly, in the latest Justice League trailer, the villain Steppenwolf confirmed the existence of the Lanterns:

"No protectors here. No Lanterns, no Kryptonian... This world will fall."

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed two very odd things in the trailer:

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

A green light very close to the mother ship and a spec of green in Alfred's glasses also had convinced fans that a Green Lantern was bound to appear in the film. So, now the question is: If Green Lantern is to appear in the film, who will play him?

Who Will Be The Green Lantern?

There's always been one frontrunner in all the Green Lantern casting rumors: Henry Cavill's The Man From U.N.C.L.E. co-star Armie Hammer. The actor became of interest to fans after he was followed on Twitter both by Geoff Johns and DCEU's Deathstroke, Joe Manganiello. Commonly, when an actor is followed on social media by Geoff Johns he or she is confirmed as a member of the #DCEU (as has been the case with several actors and directors, including Rick Famuyiwa who was once meant to helm The Flash). As soon as fans began asking Hammer about his involvement in Justice League as a Lantern, the actor trolled fans via Twitter.

Very large announcement coming soon..... — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) December 4, 2016

I........ — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) December 4, 2016

Will.......... — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) December 4, 2016

Be....... — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) December 4, 2016

Playing..................... — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) December 4, 2016

My old guitar tonight. Found it in a closet and realized how long it's been. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) December 4, 2016

This was followed by Manganiello congratulating the actor:

.@armiehammer Yeah man, so stoked and congrats again! — Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) December 4, 2016

Before inviting him and then inviting him over to his house:

The teases didn't stop there. Recently, the Nocturnal Animals star answered a fan's very direct question:

*starts sweating* ummm.... — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) March 2, 2017

Hammer was previously cast in George Miller's unmade Justice League movie as Batman back in 2007, so it isn't as if he has no experience with superheroes. Hammer also is familiar with wearing masks, as evident in his turn as The Lone Ranger. The actor also physically fits the bill and is great with handling lighter, more comedic moments (something he used to great affect in The Man From U.N.C.L.E.).

It's important to note that the IMDb post has since been taken down, so fans can't be sure if Green Lantern will join the superheroes until Justice League hits theaters this November.

What say you, DC fans? Will we be seeing Green Lantern in the Justice League, and if so, who will play him? What's your take?

(Sources: Reddit, Cinemablend, CBR)