Though it's inarguable that #DC Comics and Warner Bros. DC Extended Universe got off to somewhat of a rocky start, with Wonder Woman smashing records and gaining accolades left right and center, it looks like the fledgling narrative universe may finally have found its feet.

And next up is the hotly anticipated Justice League, with the trailer already standing head and shoulders above the grit-in-your-eye likes of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. While Batman v Superman was our #DCEU introduction to Ben Affleck's Batman, Justice League sees the Caped Crusader standing front and center with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) as the #JusticeLeague forms around them.

Batman has long been one of the central pillars of the League due to his wild popularity both in and out of the comic books, and the new movie looks to be no exception. And since we only got a hint of who this new Batman is and what he stands for in Batman v Superman, Justice League is going to go a long way toward filling in some of those blanks.

But of course, one of the most exciting things about Batman is his array of gadgets, from the cowl to the famous grappling hook. And none is so iconic as the Batmobile, which appears to have gotten a revamp of sorts for Justice League.

Reddit user BackupPenis (great name there, bud) managed to snap a photo of what appears to be the new Batmobile while in transit through a US neighborhood. The car we see in the image appears to be a slightly sleeker version of the beast we saw in Batman v Superman, but packing even more firepower than before, with a comically oversized rifle-style gun fixed to the hood of the car.

This comes as no surprise, as previous set visits (including our own Movie Pilot one) revealed that the newest version of the iconic car will be packed with firepower, including machine guns and a small cannon. Not quite sure how that gels with comic book Batman's famous "no guns" rule, but to take down Steppenwolf, the League are going to need all the help they can get.

