Like it or not, Batman isn't real. I know, it's a shame, because it'd be awesome if he was. But Bruce Wayne is a figment Bob Kane's imagination and Bill Finger's artistic finger-work, immortalized on the pages of DC Comics and later brought to life on the big screen. 78 years after his comic book debut, Batman's next cinematic appearance will be in the DCEU's ensemble, Justice League.

After making his Bruce Wayne debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Ben Affleck will again return as the Caped Crusader. However, in bringing this fictional vigilante to life, he'll need invaluable support from his stunt doubles, the guys who step in to take a kick, or a punch, or a tumble in Affleck's place.

A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Batman

In #JusticeLeague, Albert Valladares and Richard Cetrone will both be standing in for Affleck when required. It looks like behind-the-scenes is all smiles, with Valladares sharing a photograph with Cetrone on his personal Instagram, in full eye-shadow and Batsuit:

This isn't the first time the pair have provided muscle for the Dark Knight. They both worked on stunts in Batman v Superman, with Cetrone playing an integral part in the choreography of the infamous warehouse scene. The scene, which wasn't originally in the script, was shot while Cetrone was only on one hour's sleep. Someone hand me the coffee he was drinking, please.

For consistency in fighting style and body language, Cetrone also returned for David Ayer's Suicide Squad. On top of providing additional fight scenes, Cetrone also has a less risky task of carrying Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn to the Batmobile.

Suicide Squad typified the underwhelming response to the launch of the #DCEU after Man of Steel (2013) and Batman v Superman (2016) all failed to earn critical acclaim. However, fortunes have changed this year with the hugely successful Wonder Woman (2017), a much-needed hit that could kick start the shared universe.

Justice League will be the final big-budget superhero instalment of the year this November, following Thor: Ragnarok's October release. Warner Bros. will be hopeful of carrying on Wonder Woman's success, helped by Gal Gadot returning in her role. She'll be joined by Affleck's Batman, Henry Cavill's Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and the rest of the esteemed collection of DC's finest.

Justice League is released on November 17. Which DC superhero are you most excited to see return?