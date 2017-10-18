Justice League is certainly shaping up to be this year's biggest release. And yet, for a film being so scrutinized, a surprisingly large amount plot has been kept a secret. But the latest trailer for the superhero epic may have inadvertently revealed a major storyline (and confirmed a big fan theory) from the film: In Justice League, Barry Allen will travel back in time.

Examining The Evidence

If we look at the trailer closely, we see the Flash speeding around, each time accompanied by an electric blue trail of light. This is quite reminiscent of the golden streak of light that follows The Flash from TV around in his show and in both cases is used to show that the actor is running at inhuman speeds. In both cases we know that the streak of light is basically the Speed Force powering the speedster. So how did I arrive at the time travel conclusion? Well, lets take a closer look at some stills from the trailer.

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

This is Barry running at his normal speed in the trailer. It may not be very evident from this picture but if you observe the trailer closely and observe this picture, we see that the trail of light is following the Flash, and almost seems to emit from him. Cut to the place where Wonder Woman falls after Steppenwolf strikes her, we see Barry run, but the visual effects are much more different.

In this scene from the trailer Barry is basically in a place where there's the blue light all around him which alludes to the fact that Barry is travelling really, really fast. So fast in fact, that it seems like he may be breaking the time barrier.

This concept isn't new to Flash fans of the comics or the show, and it basically means that his speed allows him to alter time itself by using a "channel" within the Speed Force itself. In both the comics and #TheFlash TV show, a specific visual effect is used when Barry travels through time — that of streaks of light all around Barry, as he departs normal reality and enters the Speed Force channel.

'The Flash' [Credit: The CW] / 'The Flash' [Credit: DC Comics]

With that in mind, the shot in the Justice League trailer becomes all the more significant, considering that it features Barry running with streaks of light all around him. Could he be running backwards, or forwards in time?

Why Time Travel Makes Sense For 'Justice League'

What's interesting about this is that many fans were already expecting to this to happen long before Justice League began production, given the events of #DCEU's Batman v. Superman. In the Zack Snyder directed pic, we see a scene where The Flash comes to Bruce Wayne in a dream and tells him that "Lois is the key." In that scene, we see that the Flash is surrounded by blue light very similar to the one in the new trailer.

When Batman v. Superman first premiered many fans were of firm belief that given the way the film ended, with Superman dying, the Flash would have to travel back in time in Justice League to tell him the importance of Lois Lane. If the theory about Superman's resurrection as an evil Steppenwolf follower is accurate, then Lois may be the only one to help the team stop Superman.

It's likely that despite the combined forces of the #superheroes, the League would be unable to stop Steppenwolf and his parademons, especially since he has Superman by his side. Thus, in a desperate attempt to save the world, the Flash would travel back in time and somehow trigger a new series of events that would help the League succeed.

Last year, producer Deborah Snyder hinted at the importance of the Flash's Batman v Superman cameo scene, stating:

"This was kind of the opposite [of Breaking Bad] because we had the script and it wasn’t in the script. As we started then we worked on our script, I think we were in the middle of shooting and we started working on the outline for the next movie and where they go, and Zack said, ‘Oh my God let’s add this moment that is gonna pay off down the road, and we’ll find out more information'."

Of course, I must confess that this all just speculation on my end, and it's possible that the actual events are very different — perhaps Barry being surrounded by light as he runs is just a fun visual effect, and not him creating a Speed Force time-channel.

That being said, Barry using his time travel in the Justice League movie would allow us to get used to the idea of the time travelling speedster just in time for his upcoming solo adventure #Flashpoint, which as we know is going to be very time-travel related. Adding time travel to Justice League would certainly spice things up and is something fans will no doubt find memorable.

What do you think DC fans? Will we see time travel in Justice League? Sound off below.

(Source: Collider)