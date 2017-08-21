If you were one of the many DCEU fans eagerly anticipating the Warner Bros. panel at San Diego Comic-Con, then it's highly likely that you weren't disappointed. Like we all predicted, during the DC panel, the studio unveiled a brand new trailer for upcoming film Justice League, and fans around the world watched in awe.

With more stunning moments, badass action and a cliffhanger that left us all asking questions, the new trailer undoubtedly made us even more excited for the #DCEU film's release in November.

However, as epic as the new preview was, YouTube user LEGO Motion Studios has somehow managed to make it even more awe-inspiring — by recreating the entire trailer with Lego pieces. Check out the awesome revamp below:

During the clip, we can see the iconic Lego pieces, animated through stop-motion, playing against the track of the Justice League trailer. However, the most incredible thing about the video is the recreation of the special effects, especially the electricity that surrounds The Flash as he sprints towards the danger.

I don't know about you, but after watching this, I would definitely love to see a Lego Justice League film.

Will We Ever See A Lego Justice League Film?

Seeing the awesome clip made us realize just how awesome a Lego Justice League film could actually be. We've seen the company produce some major feats on film before, and it wouldn't be the first time that Lego has found success with DC's #superheroes, as #TheLegoBatmanMovie turned out to be one of this year's biggest hits.

Moreover, we already have an idea of what it would look like as Justice League characters characters make appearances in both #TheLegoMovie and The Lego Batman Movie as well as The Lego Batman video games.

Having said that, Lego are quite busy right now, adding more spin-off sequels to their film franchise. With the release of The Lego Ninjago Movie almost upon us, and the The Billion Brick Race set for release in 2019, it's safe to say that they have a lot on their plate at the moment.

However, there is a small chance that we could see some more Justice League members in The Lego Movie Sequel which is also due for release in 2019. Since Batman was a standout of the first Lego Movie, we may just see other superheroes appear in the sequel.

With the epic Lego recreation of the SDCC trailer by Lego Motion Studios, we can't help but get even more excited for the release of Justice League. The action looks just as amazing with Lego pieces as it did in the live-action one, and it also has us wondering if we could ever see Lego officially produce a Justice League film.

What did you think of the Justice League trailer's Lego revamp? Let us know in the comments below!

