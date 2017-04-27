Zack Snyder loves his #EasterEggs and references. There doesn't seem to be a film of his that doesn't have at least one cool surprise for eagle-eyed fans to spot. The director has taken that habit to a whole new level with the DC Extended Universe. We've been discovering Easter Eggs in both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman since their release. And already, one of the very first Justice League Easter Eggs has surfaced.

The first #JusticeLeague trailer gave us a glimpse of Diana Prince cleaning a statue. It was a cool shot that established the character's backstory. But the purpose of this fleeting moment was not just to set up Wonder Woman's work life or hobbies, it was also to pay homage to a classic comic book cover.

Twitter user Matches Malone made the connection. The shot is actually emulating the cover of Wonder Woman #36, titled 'The Girl Who Saved Paradise Island'.

The cover depicts #WonderWoman also taking care of a statue, one dedicated to Queen Astra in the Amazon Hall of Fame. No, there isn't a little girl doing an overhead throw of a gladiator, but the reference is clear, and I like the how that small image is used to give Wonder Woman some history and backstory.

This is ultimately a very small Easter Egg, but one that once again puts #ZackSnyder's love for references and his extensive comic book knowledge on full display. Aside from being the very first time we'll see Batman, The Flash, Aquaman and Wonder Woman fighting a universe-size threat together, I can't wait to see what kind of surprises the full two hours of Justice League have in store for us.

The film hits theaters on November 17, 2017.

What did you think of Justice League's classic Wonder Woman Easter Egg? Have you spotted anymore in the trailer? Let me know in the comments!