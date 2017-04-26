Comic book characters have taken the realm of cinema by storm. Recently, superhero movies have amassed praise from nerds and fans alike, giving us a plethora of heroes and villains to admire. Almost inevitably, these comic movies have also generated an influx of adult film parodies, several of which have even won notable awards in the adult entertainment industry. You can almost guarantee that if there's a superhero movie about to drop, there's going to be a porn parody hot on its heels.

[Credit: Wicked Comix/Axel Braun Productions]

To correspond with the upcoming #JusticeLeague, parody god Axel Braun will direct the feature Justice League XXX, which is almost identical to its #DCEU counterpart:

"Justice League XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, which begins shooting next month, will pick up after the events of Supergirl XXX and Suicide Squad XXX, with Superman MIA, Batman retired, and Wonder Woman left to try and assemble a team of superheroes willing to fight an impending Earth invasion at the hands of Darkseid."

As well as remaining movie-faithful (y'know, in between the sex scenes), superhero porn parodies often showcase comic-book characters who didn't get a chance to appear in the big-screen adaptation. For instance, as well as featuring Wonder Woman, the Batman v Superman XXX parody also featured Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Catwoman and Supergirl.

The cast of 'Batman v Superman XXX'. [Credit: Wicked Comix / Axel Braun Productions]

Justice League XXX will follow suit, giving us the first live-action appearance of #Batwoman, played by award-winning actress Shyla Jennings.

Many of Batwoman's fans, myself included, are desperate to see her be brought to life. She could have appeared in The CW's #Supergirl, due to her connection to Maggie Sawyer in the comics. Fox's #Gotham could be a perfect fit for her as well. Yet no one expected that the porn industry would beat them all to the punch!

Trust me, there's more to this than what meets the eye. Due to Batwoman's popularity as a proud lesbian superhero, Braun affirms that he specifically chose Jennings for the role since she only works with women:

“Batwoman was the first openly lesbian superhero in the history of DC Comics, so it was important for me to have a girl/girl-only performer in that role. Having Shyla play Batwoman is just about as fitting as it gets. She is gorgeous, strong and sexy, and her character has the potential for a future solo movie, so I am very excited to have her!”

Braun's acknowledgement of the heroine's true sexuality is quite respectable. As this is her first appearance, it might as well be accurate. The other DC females being portrayed are #WonderWoman, #Catwoman, Lashina, Knockout, Mercy Graves and Cat Grant. Batwoman certainly has a lot to choose from!

Could porn-ified Justice League XXX outdo the DCEU version in terms of awards and/or quality? Only time will tell!

Justice League XXX will be released on August 16 — three months prior to Justice League, which hits theaters on November 17.

(Source: Adult Video News)