With Star Wars mania still raging over our heads since the release of Rogue One at the end of 2016, Movie Pilot's SuperNewsLive Cosplay Closet welcomed another incredibly talented cosplayer over to the studio, Los Angeles-native Joanna Lynn (@joannalynnbert)

And the musical theatre performer certainly didn't disappoint in showing off her awesome skills when transforming herself into Star Wars: Rogue One leading lady Jyn Erso, portrayed on-screen by British actress Felicity Jones. Check her out her #StarWars skills below:

While getting ready in the #CosplayCloset, Joanna told us that she's been cosplaying since 2012 and is best know for her Disney princess impersonations on her Instagram account. And when she's not putting together iconic outfits and perfecting her make-up, she also runs a company called Smile and a Song, providing singing character entertainment for children's events.

[Credit: Joanna Lynn]

However, even though Disney proves to be her usual cosplaying playground, Joanna refuses to be restricted to one arena. Trying her hand at the defiant Jyn Erso, she looks every bit the part, from the spot-on hair style, to the brown vest, leather gloves, dark-toned scarf and the khaki green jacket. Nice work!

Tune in to the #CosplayCloset Instastory on @supernewslive every Wednesday from 6PM PT, where true fans show off their awesome cosplay skills and transform themselves into your favorite TV/movie characters.

