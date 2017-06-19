Kaley Cuoco may be best known as the lovable yet careless Penny on The Big Bang Theory, but in real-life, she's a fashion enthusiast who enjoys trying out new things with her look quite often. This time, she went through a pretty significant change.

The actress took to Instagram this past Thursday to share that she had ditched her signature blond hair in favor of an awesome new silver hair color. Check it out:

In the caption, Cuoco thanked Faye Woods, #TheBigBangTheory's head hairstylist, for her new color:

Thank you, Faye Woods, for giving me some dreamy sherbet hair. No Filter."

She later shared another picture of herself alongside her dog:

Kaley Cuoco Has A Thing For Experimenting With Her Hair

Like I said, this isn't the first time we've seen the actress go through some awesome hair colors. Back in 2015, she dyed her hair and eyebrows pink, announcing the change through her Instagram account:

This new silver hair color looks amazing on her. While it's hard to tell how long she'll be sporting it, she has great taste, so I'm looking forward to her future stylistic plans.

If you want to see more of Kaley Cuoco, don't forget to check out #TheBigBangTheory once it returns for its 11th Season on September 25, 2017.

What do you think about Kaley Cuoco's new hairdo? Let me know in the comments!