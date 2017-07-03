The Big Bang Theory is one of the most successful shows of the last 20 years, and it has become a cornerstone of modern pop culture. Although The Big Bang Theory's delightful cast has become instantly recognizable, before the show premiered in the fall of 2007, all of the stars were relatively unknown.

Kaley Cuoco is one of the biggest stars of The Big Bang Theory, but she hasn’t forgotten her roots. In a recent Instagram post, Cuoco announced that she will be attending SDCC 2017 by sharing a wonderful picture of her first time at the convention, "10ish" years ago.

Cuoco’s Instagram post is short but sweet, and delighted fans by announcing she would be a part of The Big Bang Theory panel at SDCC 2017:

#fbf to our first appearance at comic con 10ish years ago. We had no idea what to expect or what The Big Bang Thoery would become. We had an incredible experience and I'm thrilled to announce I'll be back this year! See you all Fri/July21 in HALL H!!! #comiccon2017 P.S. why did I choose ringlets?

The picture of the original cast of The Big Bang Theory is adorable, and it’s crazy to think about what the show has become since they posed for that picture 10 years ago. Aside from accruing millions of devoted fans in the last decade, the Big Bang Theory family has also expanded, as the lovely Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch have both become fixtures in the cast.

The comments section of Cuoco’s Instagram post was filled with positivity and excitement, which lets the cast know that they are still beloved after 10 seasons. Several people responded to Cuoco’s jab at her old hairstyle, assuring her that the golden ringlets she sported looked amazing.

The Big Bang Theory At SDCC 2017

Shortly before Kaley Cuoco posted her throwback photo to Instagram, Warner Bros. and CBS announced their schedule for panels at SDCC, and The Big Bang Theory has a primo spot. On Friday, July 21, The Big Bang Theory Panel will take place at 10 AM/PT in Hall H, with cast members Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Kunal Nayyar (Raj), Mayim Bialik (Amy), and Kevin Sussman (Stuart) all partaking. Sadly, Jim Parsons (Sheldon), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette), and Simon Helberg (Howard) are not scheduled to appear at this time.

The five Big Bang Theory stars in attendance will be doing a full hour in Hall H, which includes a Q&A and an in-depth look at the show’s writers' room. Apart from The Big Bang Theory, Warner Bros. Television will have a strong presence at SDCC 2017 — check out the highlights below.

It’s great that #KaleyCuoco is still excited about interacting with her fans after 10 years, and they love that she makes them feel appreciated. The Big Bang Theory is one of the most adored sitcoms of our time, and it’s crazy that the once small sitcom is now big enough to fill an hour-long panel in the famed Hall H. The Big Bang Theory is going into its 11th season, and SDCC is sure to give us some juicy updates on what the expect from the gang in the upcoming season.

Sound off! Are you going to check out The Big Bang Theory panel at SDCC 2017? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below!