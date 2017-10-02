While the news that the stars of The Big Bang Theory are being paid almost $1 million per episode may have driven you to drink, today spare a moment for cast member whose love of alcohol resulted in an airport drama.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kaley Cuoco recounted her awkward interaction with a TSA agent after her bag set off metal detectors whilst en-route to Australia:

With the summer off from filming The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco and her partner Karl Cook took the opportunity to travel to Australia. However as anyone who has ever traveled will know, airport security is no joke, and despite her boyfriend usually being the one subjected to pat downs, this time it was Cuoco's turn to be searched.

After her bag set off the metal detectors, Cuoco described the horror of realizing she was packing contraband when the TSA agent quickly found a bottle opener:

"She starts searching through, and she pulls out a wine opener out of my purse. Like, a real one with arms, like the Rabbit. And I was like, 'Oh, my God! That’s a weapon!'"

But it turns out Cuoco's love of wine meant she was a woman prepared, and after searching her makeup bag inside the purse the agent found yet another wine opener:

"I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I'm going to be on a no-fly list,' [The agent] goes, 'You can’t have these on the plane.' And I’m like, 'I know, I know. Here's the thing, I just like alcohol.' And apparently, I needed to be very prepared."

But while Cuoco's bottle openers may have been confiscated from her, that hasn't dampening her enthusiasm for an alcohol beverage — especially while flying:

"... Love to drink on a plane. It's the best time! I don't have to fly. I just sit there! I don't have to drive. It's the best time! You get on there, have a couple sips. I'm into bourbon now — probably because I'm not allowed to carry a wine opener."

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 airs Mondays on CBS.

Can you match Kaley Cuoco's awkward TSA experience?