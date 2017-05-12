A clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians reveals the intense process Kim Kardashian recently had to go through in the aftermath of her Paris robbery. As well as detailing the lengthy procedure of describing the incident yet again to a judge, she was able to hear her attackers' side of the story— and the details are unsettling.

Speaking on the phone with her mother Kris, the star recounted her eight-hour-long day in court. This involved relaying her account of what happened to a translator for both the judge and a clerk, then double-checking every word again with the translator. Considering the gravity of the situation, it wasn't an easy thing to do:

"Going in there, I was so worked up wanting to explain it so quickly and you just can't do that. You just have to, like, be really slow and walk through the entire night, like, second by second, and that was just really hard."

Kardashian was also shown the confessions from the men who attacked her, one of whom she easily recognized. While she did find out that they'd modified their testimonies in an attempt to avoid certain charges, Kardashian admits that "they were pretty honest, and did tell most of the story exactly like how it happened":

"It's really interesting to see what their side of the story is, and to hear the background information about how they had been following me, and how they had attempted to rob me the last time I was in Paris, but my husband was with me."

That's right: The same group of men who'd robbed her had actually planned the heist for an earlier date. The men have already confessed to tracking her social media activity for two years in the lead-up to the robbery, discerning any information they could get on her recent location and extensive jewelry collection. But it would now appear that if Kanye hadn't have accompanied his wife on a previous trip to Paris, she might have been tied up and robbed at gunpoint a whole lot earlier.

Check out the full clip below:

Kim Kardashian's Ordeal Is A Lesson To Us All

You might think having millions of dollars worth of jewelry stolen from your Parisian hotel room is something you'll never even come close to experiencing, but you wouldn't be entirely correct.

The truth is, criminals often use social media to track people's activity before targeting homes to burgle. You might love posting details of your holiday on your Instagram or Twitter; But if your house has been left empty and unguarded, you might want to reconsider the cost of sharing your whereabouts.

Despite having just relived a traumatizing event, Kardashian seemed incredibly calm and collected. Not everyone would be capable of such composure, but it does seem that she's found a way to cope with the intense incident.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian's day in court?