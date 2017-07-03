Celebrity feuds are perhaps one of the most delicious aspects of the A-list world and over the past year, we've seen our fair share of shit being flung around by Hollywood's finest. In 2016 alone, we witnessed Kim Kardashian submerge Taylor Swift, then saw Katy Perry have another go. 12 months on and now, it appears that the world's two biggest rappers are close to ripping each other's throats out.

#KanyeWest and new daddy Jay-Z are feuding after ol' Yeezy reportedly left the 4:44 star's Tidal music streaming service. And according to TMZ, it's all because of a payment squabble involving The Life Of Pablo:

"Kanye has complained the company owes him money – more than $3 million."

Apparently Kanye — whose album was exclusively released by the platform in February 2016 — is demanding that the company pay the intended bonus for driving 1.5 million subscribers to the service along with reimbursements for the music videos he went on to make. However, to throw an extra spanner in the works, Tidal say that Yeezy never actually fulfilled his video promise and have threatened to come out all guns blazing with a pack of vicious lawyers should the 'Famous' singer go on to release further albums elsewhere.

The rift between Kanye and Jay-Z just got bigger as 'Ye exits from Tidal over money issues: https://t.co/VAsY6wKRZS pic.twitter.com/r3xb4Jnz6X — The Root (@TheRoot) July 2, 2017

After a fraught two weeks of lawyers trying to resolve the brewing conflict and failing, it's become quite the tricky situation. What's more, Jay-Z has only made matters worse by jabbing away at his former BBF on his newly-released album, alluding to the time he allegedly lent out a giant loan to him a few years back:

"But this 'fuck everybody' attitude ain’t natural / But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye / You gave him 20 million without blinkin’ / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, fuck was he thinkin’? / ‘Fuck wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’ / But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane."

Let's all sit back and just watch this all unfold, shall we?

